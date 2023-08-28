magniX Appoints Industry Veteran Tim Allen as VP, Sales and Marketing

News provided by

magniX

28 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Tim Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in aerospace sales and management roles
  • He will lead sales and marketing at magniX, working 3with customers to deliver
    zero emissions propulsion solutions
  • magniX has powered flights by five different aircraft, leading electric aviation in every category

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- magniX, the company powering the electric aviation revolution, today announced the appointment of Tim Allen as VP, Sales and Marketing. Allen brings more than 20 years of experience in the aerospace industry, covering diverse technical sales, business development, technical support, and operations.

Leading Aviation into the Future

Continue Reading
Tim Allen
Tim Allen

Allen will lead sales and marketing at magniX, working with customers to deliver zero emissions propulsion solutions. magniX's industry-leading products and services include:

  • Our patented magni650 and magni350 electric propulsion units and magniDrives – available today for development testing and expected to be FAA certified in 2026
  • Engineering expertise to integrate our motors with a variety of customer platforms, ranging from retrofits to clean-sheet designs on platforms from seaplanes to helicopters
  • Design, research and test capabilities to deliver university, government and non-profit advances in clean aviation technology

"I am delighted to welcome Tim to the team at a very exciting time for magniX," said Nuno Taborda, magniX CEO. "Our technology has achieved amazing results and we have many more stories of success to look forward to. Tim's wide experience, background in launching new products and services, and track record of building deep relationships with customers will be a huge benefit to magniX."

"As the consequences of climate change become ever more apparent, I am very proud to be joining magniX and supporting its efforts to decarbonize the aviation industry," said Tim Allen, VP, Sales and Marketing, at magniX. "The company's long track record of success speaks for itself and I look forward to playing my part in our important mission."

magniX, the first company to receive FAA CFR33 special conditions for electric engine airworthiness, has powered flights by five different aircraft, leading in every category of electric aviation. In March 2023, magniX powered the first flight of the world's largest hydrogen electric aircraft, Universal Hydrogen's DHC-8 (Dash-8). In June 2023, the hydrogen fuel cell-powered Dash-8 completed the longest ever electric propulsion flight (1 hour), while also reaching the highest altitude (10,000 feet) to date for an electric aircraft.

Allen joins magniX from Garmin International, where he served as Commercial Aviation OEM Sales Manager. His achievements at Garmin included driving a new business growth strategy that resulted in Garmin's first air transport OEM program award. Prior to this, Allen was Commercial Business Manager at Astronics Ballard Technologies, leading the company's commercial air transport sales focused on connected aircraft solutions. He previously held roles at FDS Avionics, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Thales Avionics, and the U.S. Air Force.

About magniX
Headquartered in Everett, Washington State, U.S., magniX is dedicated to leading an era of environmentally-friendly and sustainable aviation. magniX has developed a family of flight-proven electric propulsion units (EPUs) and is fast maturing its energy storage systems (ESS) for commercial aviation. With high levels of reliability, unparalleled performance and operational practicality, magniX is leading the aviation industry into a sustainable future. magniX is a subsidiary of the Clermont Group, an international business group headquartered in Singapore. For further information, please visit www.magnix.aero.

Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE magniX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.