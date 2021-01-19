magniX Consolidates Global Operations to Everett, Bringing Innovation and Leadership in Electric Aviation and Economic Opportunity to Snohomish County and Washington State

"Washington's aerospace sector continues to attract some of the most innovative companies in the world," said Governor Jay Inslee. "magniX is moving the industry into the clean energy future and we're looking forward to watching them succeed and grow. Our state's world-class workforce is ready to help magniX lead the way in this exciting next chapter."

"Washington's century-plus of aerospace innovation creates an exceptional environment for developing and piloting new technologies," said Lisa Brown, director of the state Department of Commerce. "Additionally, we are aggressively addressing climate change by embracing clean energy throughout our transportation sector, from vehicles to trucks, to ferries and aircraft. magniX is the leader in the development of electric aircraft motors, and we are thrilled they have chosen Washington as their initial manufacturing location."

"We are very excited that magniX—a cutting-edge, innovative aerospace company—has chosen to make Snohomish County their world headquarters," said Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers. "We are the center of the global aerospace industry, and magniX will be working to revolutionize how aircraft are powered. We will do all we can to ensure magniX can thrive here, where the most skilled and motivated aerospace workers live. I appreciate all the hard work Roei Ganzarski, Terry Ryan, Lisa Brown, and others have done to make sure magniX is ready to succeed."

magniX's consolidation in Everett has already resulted in additional employees being hired and more job openings becoming available. It also introduces the next era of aviation propulsion design and manufacturing to a region steeped in long aerospace heritage.

"I welcome and applaud magniX for its decision to manufacture its revolutionary electric airplane engines in Everett, the world's premier aerospace manufacturing city," said Cassie Franklin, Mayor of Everett. "Together we will make things that reinvent our world."

"magniX continues to make tremendous progress toward revolutionizing commercial aviation and our new facility is a representation of that progress," said magniX CEO Roei Ganzarski. "I am excited to see efficient and clean electric aircraft propulsion systems of varying power ranges coming out of this facility and heading to customers."

The expansion comes at a time of global growth for magniX. In a span of less than 18 months, magniX has powered the world's first all-electric commercial aircraft – Harbour Air's eBeaver; powered the world's largest commercial electric aircraft, the Cessna 208B Grand Caravan , was selected by Universal Hydrogen , to help bring near-term adoption of hydrogen in commercial aviation, and by Sydney Seaplanes to bring electric aircraft to Australia and the Pacific. magniX was also recently selected by Faradair to bring electric aircraft production to the United Kingdom powering their new aircraft - BEHA.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of Eviation , magniX's sister company and maker of the world's first all-electric commuter aircraft, opening operations in Arlington, Washington late last year. Together, magniX and Eviation are creating a hub of innovation and ushering in a new era in electric aviation for Snohomish County.

About magniX

Headquartered in Everett, WA, magniX is on a mission to lead the commercial aerospace and defense industries by providing high performance, reliable and environmentally friendly propulsion solutions. Developed with proprietary technology, magniX offers a range of revolutionary electric propulsion solutions, including motors and power electronics, which produce zero emissions at lower operating costs. For more information, please visit: www.magnix.aero .

