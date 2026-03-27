Magnoli Technologies Emerges From Stealth, Launches Comprehensive AI-Enhanced Dry Cleaning Business Management Software at DL Expo West

Magnoli business management software, built by and for dry cleaning operators, delivers a cloud-native suite with point of sale, route and plant management, inventory tracking, labor control, analytics, wholesale capabilities, and an AI-powered operations assistant

DALLAS, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnoli Technologies today emerged from stealth mode and announced Magnoli , its next-generation business management software suite specifically engineered for the $10 billion and growing U.S. dry cleaning and laundry services industry. Magnoli is being demonstrated at Drycleaning & Laundry Expo West (DL Expo West), beginning today at the Irving Convention Center in Dallas, Texas.

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Magnoli Technologies was founded by Justin Koh, a veteran dry cleaning owner-operator and Executive Chairman of Timeless Cleaners Inc. (parent company of Las Vegas-based Al Phillips Cleaners, one of the United States' largest and oldest dry cleaners), and Michael Popchuk, founder of multiple B2B products serving more than 20,000 businesses. Koh, who serves as Magnoli Technologies' CEO, was inspired to create Magnoli due to his own experiences working in his family's small dry cleaning business and later overseeing Al Phillips Cleaners. He explained:

"We built the software that I personally wanted to use based on the real pain points faced by dry cleaners. That's why Magnoli offers clear analytics to understand employee and sales performance, detailed scheduling and labor control, precise plant operations and hanging inventory management, logistics and route optimization, an integrated AI operations assistant powered by natural language processing, and a whole lot more. Every detail has been custom-forged based on real operator experience."

In addition to its extensive capabilities for both traditional retail stores and delivery routes, Magnoli also features wholesale solutions for cleaners that service B2B accounts, as well as seamless integration with Metalprogetti's advanced dispatch and store automation kiosk systems. Small owner-operators will find Magnoli eminently accessible with its straightforward user interface and flexible pricing model, while larger and enterprise-level customers will find a world-class, feature-rich SaaS solution.

With Koh's industry experience and Popchuk's development expertise, the duo engineered Magnoli from scratch. Their team includes dedicated development personnel and U.S.-based technical and implementation support, and they are continuing to rapidly iterate based on live beta customer field testing. Popchuk, who serves as Magnoli Technologies' CTO, explained:

"The speed of updates is critical to our development team, and we're actively listening to our beta testers and adjusting the product daily. Magnoli is on a rolling-release model that will consistently improve the user experience, add new features, and incorporate customer feedback. For cleaners who want to stay ahead of the curve, Magnoli is the clear choice."

Magnoli Technologies and its strategic partners also have big plans for adjacent AI-enhanced services specifically created for the dry cleaning and laundry industry, deeply integrated with and backed by the Magnoli software. The first iteration of those services is expected sometime later this year.

Reflecting on Magnoli's milestone launch, Koh stated:

"Magnoli represents a complete reimagining of what dry cleaning management software should be, how it should function, and who it should serve. Many business owners and executives are plagued by SaaS fatigue, and it's hard to tell one product from another. With Magnoli, there will be no question that this is the most advanced, user-friendly, and competitively priced dry cleaning business management solution in the world."

Koh and Popchuk are personally on-site at DL Expo West demonstrating Magnoli and collecting customer waitlist sign-ups. Private demonstrations are available after the trade show for interested customers, journalists, and industry analysts. Magnoli will begin formally enrolling customers across the United States in the second quarter of 2026.

About Magnoli Technologies

Magnoli Technologies is a privately funded Nevada limited liability company co-founded by Justin Koh and Michael Popchuk . The company's principal product is the industry-leading Magnoli software: a cloud-native dry cleaning business management suite with capabilities including point of sale, production plant and delivery route management, hanging inventory tracking, labor control, wholesale accounts, robust analytics, and an integrated AI operations assistant powered by natural language processing. For more information or to arrange a customer demonstration, visit magnoli.ai

For Media Inquiries

Justin Koh

Phone: +1 (725) 219-4938

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Magnoli Technologies