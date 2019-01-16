Magnolia Capital Expands Executive Team with Former Waterton SVP

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Capital, a real estate investment firm focused on U.S. multifamily investments, has hired Justin Maturo as Director of Acquisitions. With extensive experience guiding the acquisition and disposition of multifamily transactions, Maturo brings valuable leadership to the investment team.

"Justin is a phenomenal addition to our growing team," says Max Peek, CEO of Magnolia Capital. "His proven investment capabilities, industry relationships and experience further reinforces our dedication to hiring best-in-class talent and providing value to investors."

As Director of Acquisitions, Maturo will guide investment decisions to grow Magnolia's value add and core plus portfolios. Prior to joining Magnolia Capital, Maturo was a Senior Vice President at Waterton managing investments in several markets. During his tenure at Waterton, he assisted in the acquisition and disposition of approximately $2 Billion in multifamily transactions, including debt and equity investments.

"Magnolia Capital is committed to challenging and innovating the industry," says Maturo. "I'm excited about this next step in my career and look forward to the continued growth of the Magnolia platform."

About Magnolia Capital

Magnolia Capital is a data-driven, tech enabled real estate investment manager focused on finding and creating value within the multifamily investment space. The company's founding principals have a distinctive blend of hands-on real estate investment experience combined with a deep knowledge of technology and operational efficiencies. Since inception in 2016, Magnolia has acquired over $1.1B of real estate, representing over 4,000 units in nine markets across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.magnoliacap.com.

