Magnolia Capital Hires Former Heitman Executive to Lead Investments Group

As Managing Director of Investments, Beam will leverage his deep industry relationships and proven transactional track record to guide Magnolia's investment strategy and identify compelling opportunities within the firm's existing core plus and value add strategies. Prior to joining Magnolia Capital, Beam served as a Senior Vice President at Heitman Capital Management where he was responsible for sourcing over $2.7 billion of multifamily acquisitions representing over 12,000 units.

"I'm thrilled to have Will joining our team," says Max Peek, CEO of Magnolia Capital. "His previous experience and excellent reputation within the multifamily industry will further enhance Magnolia's ability to serve our investors. We have placed a strong emphasis on hiring exceptionally talented people that share our values and vision to redefine multifamily investing. Will's hiring is a great example of this and will have a positive impact on our firm's future growth."

Beam is active within the multifamily industry, serving on National Multi Housing Council's (NMHC) Emerging Leaders Committee. He was named an "Emerging Leader in Multifamily" by Real Estate Forum in 2015 and received Heitman's Core Values Award for Innovation in 2011.

"It's a unique opportunity to be part of an innovative company such as Magnolia Capital," says Beam. "I'll be able to shape the emerging portfolio while working in an entrepreneurial culture that is determined to redefine our industry."

Magnolia Capital is a real estate investment firm focused on finding and creating value within the multifamily investment space. The company's founding principals have a distinctive blend of hands-on real estate investment experience combined with a deep knowledge of technology and operational efficiencies. For more information, please visit www.magnoliacap.com.

