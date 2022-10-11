Magnolia City Detox Announces They're Now Accepting Patients at Their Medical Detox Center

Houston recovers in The Woodlands, Texas

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia City Detox, a fully-licensed medical detox and stabilization center, is now accepting patients in Houston, Texas. Offering a caring and supportive environment, they provide detox services to patients who are dealing with all forms of substance abuse including drug and alcohol abuse.

Magnolia City is a Joint Commission accredited inpatient detox which aims to meet the needs of every patient who enters their facility. This accreditation ensures Magnolia City works with the highest standard of respect, honesty, fairness, and integrity. Both medication-assisted detox and complementary therapies are offered at their Houston detox facility, where they help patients begin the journey towards addiction recovery.

Patients can expect to overcome withdrawal symptoms and cravings in a safe and recovery-focused environment at Magnolia City Detox. With 20 beds, their treatment facility accommodates a sizable amount of patients while still maintaining the ability to provide individualized care. During treatment, patients benefit from 24-hour nursing care provided by Lexie Barton Psychiatric NP, who does daily in-person rounds.

The Houston-based detox provides various types of medical detox for patients with substance use disorders. Their comprehensive detox programs include the following:

Alcohol detox

Prescriptions drugs detox

Heroin detox

Benzodiazepine detox

Opiate detox

Cocaine detox

Fentanly detox

For patients seeking a comprehensive detoxification program, Magnolia City Detox accepts a range of private insurance plans from providers such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, Magellan, Friday, Cigna, and Beacon Health Options. Additionally, they offer insurance verifications to check in-network statuses and offer financing options to those who require it.

With their team of experienced and compassionate professionals, Magnolia City Detox is dedicated to providing the safest detox possible in the Greater Houston area for addiction. For more information, please visit Magnolia City Detox's website at https://magnoliacitydetox.com .

Media Contact:

Riley Metz

Director of Admissions

First City Recovery Center

765-480-7179

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnolia City Detox