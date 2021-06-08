Magnolia Creek Expands Eating Disorder Treatment With Addition of Adolescent Program

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare ("Odyssey") is pleased to announce the addition of the eating disorder residential treatment program for adolescents at Magnolia Creek. Developed to meet market demand, this expansion will provide evidence-based clinical treatment for females aged 12 to 17 years old with specialized, credentialed staff and an extensive family therapy program set within a serene and expansive campus.

Odyssey, headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, has a diverse network of services treating adults and adolescents for eating disorders, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, and addictive disorders. Odyssey provides a continuum of care including inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, outpatient services, and transitional living through its operations in over 20 behavioral health locations and affiliated outpatient services in eight states with over 300 total beds.

Magnolia Creek, located near Birmingham, Alabama, offers comprehensive treatment to women struggling with eating disorders in an environment iconic for its home, grounds, and industrial kitchen. They also provide clinical care for clients experiencing secondary co-occurring mental health disorders including anxiety, depression, self-harm, substance use, trauma, and more.

The clinical treatment expansion to include adolescents brings additional teen-specific components such as separate cottage for living and treatment, a robust family therapy program, licensed teachers with local school system interactions, specialized staff, and menu modifications. Magnolia Creek also offers outdoor features, such as walking paths and a private lake, that allow every person to interact with the healing elements of nature, cooking and baking groups, and Executive Chef Mark Monroe's "approachable gourmet" menus which focus on fresh ingredients.

"The addition of an adolescent program represents a significant undertaking by the entire Magnolia Creek team and allows us to support an underserved population," said Amos Taylor, CEO of Magnolia Creek. "Extending clinically excellent care to adolescents showcases Magnolia Creek's dedication to helping women of all ages in their treatment and recovery."

"Eating disorders are life-threatening, and we're seeing more and more adolescents struggling with these disorders and additional co-occurring conditions," said Richard Clark, CEO at Odyssey. "The addition of the Magnolia Creek teen program furthers our mission of providing evidence-based clinical care to as many people as possible."

Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare, formed in 2015, has a growing diversified platform of behavioral health facilities across the treatment spectrum in eating disorder, psychiatric, dual diagnosis, autism spectrum, and addictive disorders. Odyssey's treatment centers include Pasadena Villa Psychiatric Treatment Network, Lifeskills South Florida, Magnolia Creek Treatment Center for Eating Disorders, Selah House, Toledo Center for Eating Disorders, Shoreline Center for Eating Disorder Treatment, Clearview Treatment Programs, Lifeskills South Florida Outpatient Center, Selah House Outpatient Centers, and Pasadena Villa Outpatient Centers, providing inpatient, intensive residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and other continuum services for adults and adolescents. Odyssey extends respect, compassion, and quality individualized treatment paired with concierge-quality amenities at over 20 unique locations in Alabama, Florida, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and California.

