Magnolia Health and Pro Football Hall of Fame Launching COVID-19 Vaccination Awareness Effort

JACKSON, Miss., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation and the Pro Football Hall of Fame recently launched a PSA campaign to educate people across the U.S. about the safety and importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, with a particular focus on communities of color. As part of the Centene family, Magnolia Health is engaging Mississippians to encourage them to receive the COVID-19 vaccine when available and help prevent the spread of the virus with a 30-second PSA from NFL legend and friend of the Hall of Fame Deuce McAllister, a two-time Pro Bowl selection who was a college standout for Ole Miss.

To achieve "herd immunity," roughly 80% of the U.S. population needs to be vaccinated, health officials have said. Multiple surveys have indicated higher levels of "vaccine hesitancy" within the African American community and other communities of color, and that is likely impacting immunization rates, along with access issues. For example, recent data show Black populations make up only 8% of those who had been vaccinated despite constituting 13% of the population and accounting for 15% of all COVID-19 deaths.

In addition to the PSA, which will run on TV and digital platforms, Magnolia's Chief Medical Director Dr. Jeremy Erwin is sharing general information about the vaccine, the phased approach to availability, its safety and efficacy, and other details.

"Uncertainty around the COVID-19 vaccine could lead some people to delay getting the shot, but getting vaccinated is key to being able to return to many of the things we care about most, especially safely spending time with family and friends," Erwin said. "Through this campaign, we want to empower people to actively contribute to their health and wellbeing by informing them about the benefits of the vaccine."

The PSA campaign launched nationally with PSAs from Hall of Famers ANTHONY MUÑOZ (in English and subtitled in Spanish), DARRELL GREEN, AENEAS WILLIAMS, and DREW PEARSON; LISA SALTERS, a Hall of Fame Selector and TV broadcaster; and, friends of the Hall DAWN STALEY, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner and coach of the 2017 national champion University of South Carolina women's basketball team, and IMAN MCFARLAND, Chief Operating Officer for 21st Century Expo Group and an ambassador for the Hall's and Centene's joint "Strong Youth Strong Communities" programming.

Each 30-second message can be previewed and downloaded here: Anthony Muñoz (English) , Anthony Muñoz (Spanish) , Darrell Green , Aeneas Williams , Drew Pearson , Lisa Salters , Dawn Staley , Iman McFarland . The campaign's 15- and 60-second versions can be found here .

The PSAs are designed to build confidence around the vaccine and encourage people to get vaccinated. The messaging not only focuses on the vaccine as a means of protecting yourself, but also to stop the spread of the virus to family and friends. In the PSAs, the Hall of Famers talk about the people in their lives who are counting on them to get the vaccine to stay healthy.

"As we've seen throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we're a team and need to work together to stop the virus from spreading," said David Baker, President and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "We recognize there are a lot of questions out there about the vaccine, so we want to make sure we're reaching as many people as possible. We thank Deuce for encouraging everyone to get vaccinated for the sake of their loved ones."

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is Centene's Official Youth Wellness Partner. Through the "Strong Youth Strong Communities" program the last four years, Hall of Famers have discussed important issues with youth, including mental health, suicide and bullying. During the COVID pandemic, "virtual" Youth Summits have been held in a number of states on these topics. For its work on these issues, the Hall of Fame was the recipient of the 2019 Booker T. Washington award from the National Minority Quality Forum for its commitment to advancing health equity.

Below are some of the insights and information being shared to educate communities and address any uncertainty about the COVID-19 vaccine:

The COVID-19 vaccine provides the best chance for individuals to protect themselves and their families from getting COVID-19 in the future. They are highly effective, especially at preventing severe illness and hospitalization related to COVID-19.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) carefully reviews all safety data from clinical trials and authorizes emergency vaccine use only when the expected benefits outweigh the potential risks.

Some individuals may run a fever after getting the vaccine. This is normal, as their body builds immunity and fights off future COVID-19 exposures.

For more information about Magnolia Health Plan and its healthcare support services, visit www.MagnoliaHealthPlan.com.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 50 company, is a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drug Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities. The Company also serves several international markets, and contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and the development of its people, systems and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website at: https://investors.centene.com/

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Heroes of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence EVERYWHERE.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience "The Most Inspiring Place on Earth!" that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store, for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission.

Construction on Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

