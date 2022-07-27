Magnolia Health Recognizes Dr. Irene S. Buckner of Delta Regional Medical Center with Annual Summit Award for Excellence in Care

"We are proud to honor Dr. Buckner with the 2021 Summit Award for Excellence in Care for her commitment to improving the many lives she touches in the Clarksdale community. It is an achievement well-deserved for a champion of exceptional patient care," said Aaron Sisk, plan president and CEO, Magnolia Health.

Dr. Jeremy Erwin, Chief Medical Director at Magnolia Health, said, "Magnolia Health relies on quality providers like Dr. Buckner to meet the needs of our members. We're proud to recognize her dedication to the Clarksdale community and look forward to our continued partnership, so we can fulfill our purpose of transforming the health of Mississippi communities, one person at a time."

For more information, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

SOURCE Magnolia Health