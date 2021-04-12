Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats Adds Magnolia Boba Ice Cream to Their Menu

PITTSBURG, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited time only, Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats add ube and mango boba ice cream to their menu. The exclusive menu item will be available in all Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats stores starting April 16.

Magnolia's two most popular ice cream flavors just got even better. It's the flavors you know and love, but now with boba. For a limited offer, the Halo-Halo Place will now serve Magnolia Boba Ice Cream in Ube and Mango.

Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats add Magnolia Boba Ice Cream in Ube and Mango to their menu.

"I am very excited about the limited launch because with the boba trend heightening more than ever, having boba ice cream in a scoop is something different to offer to our customers," Bryan Robello-Guzman, the Retail Operations and Sales Manager at Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats.

The Magnolia Ube and Mango Boba Ice Cream give all boba lovers a new way to enjoy the sweet dessert. According to the Magnolia Ice Cream team, the boba texture is as soft as you would expect from a boba drink.

Starting April 16, the Magnolia Ube and Mango Boba Ice Cream will be available in Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats locations. During the weekend of launch, from April 16 - 18, buy any Halo Halo and get a FREE keiki scoop of the Magnolia boba ice cream. For more information on the launch, visit their Instagram, @magnoliaicecreamtreats. Be sure to order through curbside pick-up or for delivery with UBER Eats and Doordash.

About Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats offers a variety of ice cream and specially crafted desserts in flavors like Macapuno Ube, Mais Queso, Langka, and more. From different kinds of halo-halo to different kinds of milkshakes, come visit us or go to your local Asian store to try our wide menu!

Learn more about Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats at https://www.magnoliatreats.com and stay updated on Instagram, @manoliaicecreamtreats.

Magnolia Ice Cream & Treats is manufactured by parent company, Ramar Foods Corporation. Learn more about Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com.

Press Contact: Jemm Magaling

Group: Divine Creative Studios (on behalf of Ramar Foods)

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

magnolia-boba-ice-cream-in-ube-and.png

Magnolia Boba Ice Cream in Ube and Magno.

Magnolia Ice Cream and Treats add Magnolia Boba Ice Cream in Ube and Mango to their menu.

SOURCE Ramar Foods