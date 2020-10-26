Magnolia Innovation Selected To 2020 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest Growing Companies For Third Year In A Row

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Innovation, was selected as one of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America by Inc. magazine for the third year in a row. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy. The company has improved its ranking in each of the last three years, landing in #1325 nationally, and #30 in NJ in the 2020 rankings.

An important driver for growth this past year was Magnolia's Business of Oncology Panel (www.businessofoncology.com), which brings together emerging experts in the industry whose combined experiences impact every stage of the oncolytic business journey. Clients can leverage this panel for strategy development, insight generation, and increased drive in "real world" training for their field sales forces.

"We are honored to have made the Inc. 5000 list for the past three years as it showcases our growth trajectory with a clear and committed focus on the biopharmaceutical industry," said Diego Rodriguez, Managing Principal at Magnolia Innovation. "I attribute our success to the strategic and differentiated approach we take to generating market insights and our passion for turning those insights into actionable programs and measurable growth for clients."

About Magnolia Innovation

Magnolia Innovation is a market research and consulting firm focusing exclusively in the life sciences. Magnolia has decades of combined experience building, launching, and redefining biopharmaceutical brands to drive innovation through insights.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE Magnolia Innovation