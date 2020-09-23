Magnolia Medical Awarded Innovative Technology Supplier of the Year by Vizient Inc.

SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. today announced that the company was selected as the Innovative Technology Supplier of the Year by Vizient Inc. The award was presented in a virtual Awards Ceremony as part of the 2020 Vizient Connections Education Summit.

"We are honored to be selected as the Innovative Technology Supplier of the Year by Vizient," said Greg Bullington, CEO and co-founder of Magnolia Medical. "We have enjoyed a collaborative and productive partnership with Vizient since being awarded an Innovative Technology contract in 2018. We are proud of the clinical and economic value that Steripath has and continues to deliver to so many Vizient member hospitals through the prevention of blood culture contamination."

Vizient Inc., the largest member-driven health care performance improvement company in the country, recognized a small selection of top suppliers and distributors that delivered superior performance and exceptional service to member hospitals over the course of 2019.

The Vizient selection committee evaluated all nominated Innovative Technology suppliers using specific criteria: the supplier whose technology has advanced patient care, advanced patient safety and health care worker safety, and/or delivered solutions that drive incremental improvement to an organization's care or business model. Based on exceptional performance within each of these criteria, Magnolia Medical was selected as the Supplier of the Year out of all Innovative Technology suppliers across all Vizient business categories.

"We are committed to continuing to collaborate with Vizient member hospitals across the country in their mission to eliminate false positive blood cultures and the misdiagnosis of sepsis to improve patient safety, drive antibiotic stewardship and significantly reduce hospital costs," added Bullington.

"We are pleased to recognize Magnolia Medical Technologies as our Innovative Technology Supplier of the Year. Collaboration and a commitment to service excellence is the foundational criteria for this award," said Cathy Denning, Group Senior Vice President, Sourcing Operations, Analytics and Center of Excellence for Vizient. "This award recognizes their achievements in these critical areas, which enable Vizient's members to meet their organizational goals for supply chain efficiency and cost management."

The patented Steripath Gen2 ISDD® product portfolio, including both direct-to-media and syringe configurations, is the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device platform indicated to reduce blood culture contamination.1 This indication was cleared by the FDA based on peer-reviewed published controlled clinical studies demonstrating Steripath's ability to reduce blood culture contamination by 83%2 and 88%3.

The Steripath Gen2 platform integrates user-controlled negative pressure to divert and sequester the initial 1.5 to 2.0 mL of blood collected for culture, the portion known to most likely contain contaminants.4 Steripath has been clinically proven for use with blood cultures drawn via both venipuncture and peripheral IV starts.2,3

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 70 issued method, apparatus and design patents with more than 50 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

Vizient Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $100 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. Vizient has earned a World's Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

