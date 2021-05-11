Magnolia Medical Joins Emergency Nurses Association's Corporate Engagement Council as Category-Exclusive Member

SEATTLE, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc. – inventors of Steripath®, the only FDA 510(k)-cleared device platform indicated to reduce blood culture contamination1, announced today that it has become a category-exclusive member of the Emergency Nurses Association (ENA™) Corporate Engagement Council.

The ENA Corporate Engagement Council (CEC) is designed to support innovation, advances in emergency nursing education, research and advocacy. Together, Magnolia Medical leadership and ENA leaders from the association team, board of directors and key ENA influencers – a mix of businesses, educators and hospitals – will create new opportunities to educate the emergency nursing profession on the most recent advancements in blood culture best practices and sepsis testing accuracy.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Emergency Nurses Association as an active member of its Corporate Engagement Council," said Greg Bullington, CEO of Magnolia Medical. "We look forward to working closely with ENA leadership to further improve patient safety and drive antibiotic stewardship through educational outreach and supporting the formal change to the national benchmark for blood culture contamination that is currently underway."

"With its continued commitment to emergency nurses and blood culture best practices, Magnolia Medical is a welcome addition to the ENA Corporate Engagement Council," said ENA Chief Development Officer Terrence Sykes. "We are excited to collaborate with Magnolia moving forward."

About the Steripath® Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device®

The patented Steripath Gen2 Initial Specimen Diversion Device platform integrates user-controlled active diversion to divert and sequester the initial 1.5 to 2.0 mL of blood collected for culture, the portion known to most likely contain contaminants2.

Steripath Gen2 is the only device that meets the evidence-based ENA Clinical Practice Guideline to prevent blood culture contamination with the recommendation of diverting the initial 1.0 to 2.0 mL of blood prior to specimen collection3. Also included in the Steripath family are the Steripath Gen2 direct-to-media and syringe configurations as well as the new Steripath Micro device.

Further supporting the ENA guideline, a recent landmark Stanford Health Care study titled "Getting to Zero, Eliminating Blood Culture Contamination with the ISDD," reported zero blood culture contamination events (0.0% contamination rate) and zero false-positive CLABSIs out of 4,462 blood cultures drawn with the Steripath Gen2 ISDD during a four-month hospital-wide study. This compared to 29 contaminated sets in 922 blood cultures using traditional methods (3.15% contamination rate)4. The study concluded that adoption of the Steripath Gen2 ISDD led to a substantial decrease in contaminated blood cultures and false-positive CLABSIs, and resulted in Stanford Health Care adopting the Steripath Gen2 ISDD hospital-wide.

Steripath is clinically proven for use with blood cultures drawn via both venipuncture and peripheral IV starts to address a significant hidden problem in healthcare: the misdiagnosis of sepsis4,5,6. Improving the accuracy of diagnostic test results for sepsis can reduce unnecessary antibiotic treatment, in turn helping to address the growing threat of antibiotic resistance while decreasing hospital length of stay and associated healthcare-acquired infections and significantly reducing avoidable hospital costs7,8.

About the Emergency Nurses Association: The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With more than 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency healthcare public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique (ISDT™) and Device (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio including more than 70 issued method, apparatus and design patents with more than 50 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

