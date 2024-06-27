Magnolia Medical Launches New Magnolia Analytics™ Service to Streamline Data Capture and Quantify the Clinical & Cost Effectiveness of Preventing Sepsis Misdiagnosis

This unique, proprietary service is exclusively available to Magnolia Medical customers as part of its Mission to ZERO® standards change management program, which combines evidence-based best practice techniques with the clinically proven Steripath® family of products.



SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnolia Medical Technologies, Inc., the inventors of the Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) and the ISDD market to prevent false-positive sepsis test results, announced the launch of its highly innovative, technology-enabled service solution, Magnolia Analytics. The platform, which was developed in close collaboration with several large U.S. hospital systems, enables robust quantification of clinical and economic value created by significantly reducing blood culture contamination to improve sepsis testing accuracy.

With the launch of Magnolia Analytics, Magnolia Medical exclusively provides hospitals and healthcare systems with an end-to-end, software-driven solution to support sustained achievement of the new national standard of care for blood culture contamination performance. These new and improved standards, which are focused on patient safety and hospital financial efficiency, include the recent CDC guidelines – Blood Culture Contamination: An Overview for Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Programs Working with the Clinical Laboratory.

This CDC document emphasizes eight clinically proven mitigation steps to prevent blood culture contamination events. The majority are based on legacy best practice techniques. However, the addition of a new step utilizing initial specimen diversion devices (ISDD) reflects the exhaustive clinical evidence demonstrating the clinical efficacy of the ISDD technology category Magnolia Medical invented. The guidelines also focus on important public health interests associated with antibiotic stewardship and antibiotic resistance risk that can be impacted by reducing blood culture contamination.

Collaborating closely with hospital customers over several years, Magnolia Medical carefully designed Magnolia Analytics to rapidly accelerate clinical performance improvement by streamlining workflows, data capture, and automated backend reporting associated with sepsis diagnostics. The platform delivers critical information to hospital department leaders as well as quality and finance administrators quantifying the value that Magnolia Medical's blood culture accuracy solutions deliver across an expansive set of clinical, quality, and economic outcome metrics.

"In response to our customer's clear unmet needs, we developed Magnolia Analytics as a custom, exclusive solution to support our hospitals in achieving and sustaining their blood culture contamination rates in line with the new benchmarks established by CDC and CLSI," said Greg Bullington, CEO and Co-Founder of Magnolia Medical. "Truly solving the sepsis testing accuracy problem requires a combination of technology and technique. The continued adoption of Steripath and Magnolia Medical's Mission to ZERO program at nearly 500 hospitals and healthcare systems to date across the U.S. speaks to the impact of our technology solution. The addition of Magnolia Analytics enables transparent access to performance monitoring for hospital leadership."

The Magnolia Analytics platform can also serve as an objective source of truth for hospitals that have adopted devices or process interventions whose sustained performance profiles are not supported by reliable, controlled third-party clinical evidence. By offering Magnolia Analytics to these hospital systems, Magnolia Medical provides the opportunity for an independent deep-dive assessment of the true performance of these unproven devices and interventions at the individual facility and patient level.

With highly detailed performance data in hand, hospital customers can objectively select clinically proven solutions, including Steripath, that drive the strongest improvement in patient outcomes and greatest cost reductions – all on a sustained, measurable basis, and supported by a clinical performance guarantee.

"Magnolia Analytics is an essential part of our Mission to ZERO solution, providing clinicians with confidence regarding the accuracy of blood culture results while giving our customers peace of mind that they will continually achieve validated, measurable, and sustained returns on their Steripath investment," concluded Bullington.

To learn more about Magnolia Analytics, please visit magnolia-medical.com/magnolia-analytics.

About Steripath

The Steripath® Initial Specimen Diversion Device® platform offers the only all-in-one devices that are clinically proven to meet the ENA, CDC, and CLSI evidence-based best practice guidelines to reduce blood culture contamination.1,2,3,4 To date, over 20 clinical studies, including nine peer-reviewed publications in leading clinical journals, have been completed supporting the clinical and cost effectiveness of Steripath.5

Steripath and Steripath Micro have been adopted by nearly 500 U.S. hospitals and healthcare systems to address the problem of blood culture contamination, which can lead to sepsis misdiagnosis resulting in unnecessary, prolonged, and harmful antibiotic treatment, extended length of hospital stay, false-positive CLABSIs, and wasted healthcare resources.

About Magnolia Medical Technologies

Magnolia Medical Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets innovative blood and bodily fluid collection devices to facilitate significant improvements in the accuracy, consistency, and predictability of critical laboratory tests. Magnolia Medical invented and patented the Initial Specimen Diversion Technique® (ISDT®) and Initial Specimen Diversion Device® (ISDD®) for blood culture collection and contamination prevention. The company has amassed an intellectual property portfolio, including more than 180 issued method, apparatus, and design patents with more than 50 additional patent applications pending. For more information, visit www.magnolia-medical.com.

Blood Culture Contamination Prevention Actions: An Overview of Infection Control and Antibiotic Stewardship Programs Working with the Clinical Laboratory. 2022. Principles and Procedures for Blood Cultures. 2nd Ed. CLSI Guideline M47. Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute. 2022. CDC National Email Update to Clinicians. Clinicians: Use this guide to decrease blood culture contamination rates. July 2022 . Vanhoy MA, Horigan A, Kaiser J, et al. Emergency Nurses Association (ENA). Clinical practice guideline: prevention of blood culture contamination. 2020. Date on file.

