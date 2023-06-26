Magnom Properties signs MoU with Schneider Electric and H2-Enterprises

News provided by

Magnom Properties

26 Jun, 2023, 09:13 ET

Futuristic 'Forbes International Tower' becomes first globally to be powered by safe and emissions-free Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier technology

DUBAI, UAE, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnom Properties, a subsidiary of Rawabi Holding, has announced that the futuristic 'Forbes International Tower', designed by Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture (AS+GG Architecture), will be the first-of-its-kind project in the world to run entirely on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) system. The LOHC technology enables hydrogen to be stored, transported and released in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.

Continue Reading
Magnom Properties signs MoU with Schneider Electric and H2-Enterprises (PRNewsfoto/Magnom Properties)
Magnom Properties signs MoU with Schneider Electric and H2-Enterprises (PRNewsfoto/Magnom Properties)

Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with Schneider Electric, a leader in energy management and automation, and H2-Enterprises, a global hydrogen generation and energy storage solutions company, Magnom Properties will tap into the long-term potential of clean hydrogen to accelerate the zero carbon emission goals of the Forbes International Tower.

Using the proprietary technologies of H2-Enterprises to create clean hydrogen by using previously non-recyclable plastics and other organic wastes as feedstock for its energy production and Schneider Electric's innovative digital solutions for energy management, the Forbes International Tower will tackle critical energy challenges and power the 24/7 needs of the tower's operations. The Forbes International Tower is currently planned in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

The MoU was signed by Othman A. Ibrahim, CEO, Rawabi Holding and Vice Chairman of Magnom Properties, and Maged Marie, CEO of Magnom Properties, with Sebastien Riez, Cluster President for the NEAL region, Schneider Electric, and Michael Stusch, Executive Chairman and CEO of H2-Enterprises.

Amel Chadli, VP Digital Energy & Software, Schneider Electric Middle East & Africa, said: "By leveraging clean hydrogen technology, the Forbes International Tower exemplifies Schneider Electric's vision of Electricity 4.0 and our commitment to achieving net-zero buildings through decarbonisation of energy supply. This landmark project redefines the way we power and shape the built environment in the Middle East and Africa."

"The MoU marks the transition towards a zero-emission electrification of real estate, powered by hydrogen derived from LOHC," said Michael Stusch, Executive Chairman & CEO of H2-Enterprises. "Embracing this innovative technology in future ready buildings across the globe will expedite the transition to a sustainable future."

The MoU addresses the twin challenges of waste pollution and the creation of clean energy, paving the way for both global energy transition and the emergence of the hydrogen economy.

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2140499/Magnom_Properties.jpg

SOURCE Magnom Properties

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.