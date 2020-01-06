Magnum Becomes The First National Ice Cream Brand In The U.S. To Launch An Ice Cream Featuring Ruby, A New Variant Of Chocolate

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Magnum ice cream, the global authority on ice cream and chocolate, introduces new Magnum Ruby Minis and in doing so, becomes the first national ice cream brand in the U.S. to launch an ice cream featuring the new chocolate variant, Ruby.

The sweet cream ice cream is paired with ruby cacao, which expresses a unique berry fruitiness, luscious smoothness, and unique pink color. Magnum is the first national ice cream brand to combine ruby cacao with ice cream. Find Magnum Ruby Minis at select retailers now, and grocery stores nationwide starting this February. Ruby cacao is the fourth and newest chocolate variant, following milk, dark, and white chocolate.

Magnum Ruby Minis perfectly pair Magnum Ruby cacao with indulgent velvety ice cream, offering the ultimate luxury ice cream experience. Like with the brand's other offerings, Magnum ice cream identified the perfect ice cream to go with the new variety of chocolate, developing a sweet cream ice cream that allows the Ruby coating to shine best.

"As the chocolatiers of ice cream, we're uniquely positioned to launch the first ice cream featuring this new chocolate variant, Ruby," says Leslie Miller, Director of Marketing, Ice Cream North America. "We're excited to give Magnum ice cream fans another decadent ice cream and cacao pairing, creating the ultimate indulgence moment."

The fourth variant of chocolate (discovered in 2017), Ruby, is the first new chocolate in 80 years, following white chocolate, dark chocolate and milk chocolate. Made with the recently discovered Ruby cacao bean, Ruby cacao expresses a unique berry fruitiness, luscious smoothness, and unique pink color.

The Ruby cacao bean is a unique cacao bean due to the fresh berry fruitiness and color precursors naturally present in the bean. The cacao beans are sourced from different regions of the world and have a specific set of attributes unique to ruby. Ruby cacao beans grow in countries known for cacao: Ecuador, Brazil and Ivory Coast.

Magnum Ruby Minis are available in packs of six bars at select retailers now and will be available at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.99 beginning this February.

Starting Jan. 23, Magnum Ruby Minis will be available for on-demand delivery through goPuff or via The Ice Cream Shop on Uber Eats, Postmates, Doordash, and Grubhub in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Philadelphia. The rest of the country will see it available for on-demand delivery in the spring.

For more information, please visit www.MagnumIceCream.com, facebook.com/MagnumUS, and twitter.com/MagnumIceCream.

About Magnum®

Launched in 1989, Magnum® Ice Cream was the first handheld ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum® Ice Cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling more than one billion units annually worldwide.

Magnum® Ice Cream bars is the ultimate chocolate ice cream indulgence, using only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate. All Magnum ice creams ― including Magnum Double Ice Cream Bars, Magnum MINI Ice Cream Bars, Magnum Classic Ice Cream Bars, and Magnum Tubs ― source cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. For more information, please visit www.MagnumIceCream.com, facebook.com/MagnumUS, and twitter.com/MagnumIceCream.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States and Canada, the portfolio includes brand icons such as: Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Hellmann's, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan (USLP) underpins the company's strategy and commits to:

Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. In 2018, the company's Sustainable Living Brands grew 69% faster than the rest of the business, compared to 46% in 2017.

Since 2010 we have been taking action through the Unilever Sustainable Living Plan to help more than a billion people improve their health and well-being, halve our environmental footprint and enhance the livelihoods of millions of people as we grow our business. We have already made significant progress and continue to expand our ambition – most recently committing to ensure 100% of our plastic packaging is fully reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025. While there is still more to do, we are proud to have been recognized in 2018 as sector leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Global Corporate Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eighth-consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on the USLP: www.unilever.com/sustainable-living/

For more information or images, please contact:

Lauren Leger

Edelman

469.920.7028

Lauren.Leger@edelman.com

SOURCE Magnum Ice Cream

Related Links

https://www.magnumicecream.com

