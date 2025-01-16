Magnum Boots Partners with K Brands as Exclusive U.S. Distributor

Launch to Take Place at SHOT Show 2025, Booth #20341

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnum Boots, the global leader in tactical, safety, and outdoor footwear, is proud to announce that it has signed a long-term partnership with K Brands as its exclusive distribution partner in the United States. This collaboration marks a new chapter for Magnum Boots as the brand looks to scale its presence in the US by tapping into K Brands industry-leading distribution network throughout the country. Known globally for setting safety standards across multiple testing categories, Magnum delivers performance, instant comfort, and unmatched durability in the harshest of conditions—living up to its 43-year legacy of excellence.

US Army and industry Veteran, Glen Reich has been appointed as Executive Director of K Brands, the newly formed brand management and distribution arm of Kroll Corporation Inc. The company has hit the ground running, rapidly expanding Magnum's presence by securing new dealer partnerships including LEO/Mil-Tac suppliers, sporting goods, farm & ranch stores, as well as several leading footwear retailers and online sellers.

"Glen was our clear choice to lead the mission and challenge the footwear category by enhancing the customer experience and driving Magnum's growth," said Dan Sobiechowski, Founder of K Brands. "His tenacious attitude and relentless passion for success make him the perfect fit for this new partnership. Glen's military and industry experience bring invaluable real-world insight to our development team, providing the perspective we need to expand and innovate our catalog."

Reich shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am incredibly honored and thankful for the opportunity to lead the growth of the Magnum brand. It's an exciting time for us as we continue to build on Magnum's legacy of quality and innovation, delivering products that resonate with our customers. We're committed to taking Magnum to new heights and honored to be the exclusive partner of such a successful brand in Magnum".

K Brands plans to expand community engagement with Magnum through strategic partnerships with first responders, military organizations, and outdoor enthusiast groups. These efforts highlight the new partnership's commitment to prioritize and serve those who rely on the brand's footwear in their demanding roles, while fostering stronger connections with its core customer base.

"The US tactical market represents a significant opportunity for us, and we're thrilled to partner with K Brands to deliver our products to a much wider audience," said Chad Wagenheim, President of Galaxy Universal, owner of the Magnum brand. "With K Brands industry-leading expertise already driving expanded distribution, we're excited about this new chapter for Magnum as we continue to set the standard for excellence in footwear."

SHOT Show 2025 Launch

Magnum Boots and K Brands will debut their partnership and showcase the latest Magnum product line at SHOT Show 2025, the world's premier event for shooting, hunting, and outdoor trade industries. Attendees can visit Booth #20341 to experience Magnum's cutting-edge footwear, designed to perform in the harshest conditions while delivering instant comfort and durability.

About K Brands: As a full-service licensed product company, K Brands designs, produces, markets, and sells high-quality products for leading global brands. Driven by a passion for innovation and excellence, we specialize in product development, graphic design, sourcing, sales, marketing, and competitive intelligence. From concept to market, we collaborate with our partners to deliver products that set trends, elevate brand presence, and drive success across industries like LEO, footwear, mil-tac, uniform, outdoor and industrial. At K Brands, we are dedicated to building lasting partnerships and creating standout products that leave a lasting impact.

About Magnum Boots: Since 1982, Magnum Boots has provided best in class, high-performance tactical and service product worldwide. As a proven partner with a wide range of globally certified tactical footwear, Magnum offers ultimate protection for missions in any environment. Distributed in over 100 countries and with subsidiaries in 7, Magnum provides footwear solutions for uniformed professionals in Police, Military, Ambulance and EMS, Fire, Healthcare & Service, and Industrial related occupations.

About Galaxy Universal LLC: Galaxy Universal is a leading vertically integrated global footwear organization and brand management platform focused on athletic, wellness, work, and outdoor categories. Along with its unique ability in speed to market, sourcing, design, development, and manufacturing, Galaxy has robust wholesale distribution in over 80 countries and 60,000 retail points of sale. Its owned brands include And1, Avia, Gaiam, Hi-Tec, Magnum and Tony Hawk, while the company is a licensee of the Reebok, Shaq, Quiksilver, Billabong, Justice, Airwalk and Lands' End brands.

For more information about K Brands, Magnum Boots or Galaxy Universal, visit www.krollbrands.com, www.magnumboots.com or www.galaxycorp.com

SOURCE Magnum