Magnum ice cream and Miley Cyrus Collaborate on 'Miley in Layers,' an Immersive Virtual Concert Experience in 8D Sound

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magnum® ice cream, the chocolatier of ice cream, announced its latest global campaign, Miley In Layers, a collaboration with multi-platinum selling recording artist, songwriter and trailblazer Miley Cyrus. On June 10, 2021, Miley will perform a special virtual concert experience, mastered in 8D sound, to show the world her diverse layers.

During the Miley x Magnum virtual concert experience, Miley will perform some of the biggest hits from her recent album 'Plastic Hearts' as well as an exclusive cover of 80's hit 'Midas Touch' by Midnight Star re-mastered as Miley's Touch.

Magnum ice cream loves to celebrate self-expression and indulgence, and as an advocate for individuality and self-expression, Miley shares in the belief that everyone should be able to pursue what brings them true pleasure, to embrace the many layers that make them unique and proudly share these with the world.

"The greatest super-power we have is our individuality. As I've evolved as an artist, I've been able to explore the different layers of who I am and what brings me pleasure - whether I'm writing, in the studio, performing on stage for thousands of fans or wearing something that makes me feel empowered," says Miley when discussing her collaboration with Magnum ice cream. "My biggest pleasure in life is music and I'm so excited to be performing in 8D for you all. I hope this campaign with Magnum ice cream inspires everyone to embrace their own layers and proudly go after whatever it is that brings them pleasure."

The Miley In Layers virtual concert experience will stream on YouTube on June 10, 2021 at 2:30 PM EST. To watch, tune into www.youtube.com/mileycyrus. The virtual concert experience will also be available for streaming on the Magnum ice cream Instagram channel, @Magnumicecream, until Thursday, June 17, 2021. The virtual concert will be broadcast using immersive 8D sound technology, which creates the sensation that Miley is live in the room with fans, when played through a set of headphones.

To capture the 8D virtual concert experience as well as a series of striking, black and white campaign still photo assets, Magnum ice cream and Miley collaborated with U.S. fashion photographer and director Vijat Mohindra to bring the campaign message to life.

For more information about Magnum ice cream and Magnum x Miley campaign, visit magnumicecream.com/showyourlayers and follow on social @MagnumIceCreamUS on Facebook and @MagnumIceCream on Twitter and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.magnumicecream.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

About Magnum® ice cream

Launched in 1989, Magnum® ice cream was the first handheld ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, Magnum® ice cream is one of the world's leading ice cream brands, selling more than one billion units annually worldwide.

Magnum® ice cream bars is the ultimate chocolate ice cream indulgence, using only the finest premium ingredients like velvety vanilla bean ice cream and are the only ice cream bars made with Belgian chocolate. All Magnum ice creams ― including Magnum Double Ice Cream Bars, Magnum MINI Ice Cream Bars, Magnum Classic Ice Cream Bars, and Magnum Tubs ― source cocoa beans from Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. For more information, please visit magnumicecream.com/us, facebook.com/MagnumIceCreamUS, twitter.com/MagnumIceCream, and visit our U.S. Instagram channel at instagram.com/MagnumIceCream.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential artists in pop culture with about 130 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career. In 2015 she released her free, 23-track surprise experimental album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, co-produced by Wayne Coyne and other Flaming Lips members. Her sixth album, Younger Now, which was released in 2017, exceeded 2.2 billion streams worldwide.

