MAGNUM Ice Cream Brings Indulgent Dipping Bar Back to New York

The MAGNUM dipping bar experience allows guests to create custom MAGNUM bars by selecting silky vanilla bean or rich chocolate ice cream bars to be hand-dipped in their choice of dark, milk or white chocolate, each made with real Belgian chocolate. Ice cream enthusiasts can then choose three toppings from a selection of 18 premium ingredients such as the classic culinary rose petals, dried raspberry, and hazelnut croquant, as well as new additions for 2018 including dark chocolate crispy caviar, mini peanut butter chips and salted caramel coated biscuits.

MAGNUM's first pop-up in the U.S. opened in SoHo in the summer of 2016, followed by the Meatpacking District in the summer of 2017. In 2018, MAGNUM New York is one of 24 pop-up MAGNUM locations opening across the world. New stores will also be opening in Shanghai, Tel Aviv, London and Sydney, among others.

"This year, MAGNUM New York goes above and beyond the dipping bar with new experiences that MAGNUM fans will love," said Bruno Francisco, Marketing Director of Ice Cream at Unilever. "For instance, our new aroma bar invites users to experience our premium ingredients including vanilla, roses, and cocoa, on an elevated level."

Guests can customize their own MAGNUM bars from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday throughout the summer at MAGNUM New York at 132 Spring St. Custom bars are $8, including tax.

The MAGNUM New York experience might require a trip to New York City, but for those who want to experience the pleasure of MAGNUM at home, the complete MAGNUM product line-up is available nationally. New this year, MAGNUM Tubs offers ice cream lovers a first-of-a-kind experience, featuring signature MAGNUM ice cream with thick premium shards of MAGNUM chocolate, encased in a cracking chocolate shell. MAGNUM Tubs are available in Milk Chocolate Vanilla, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, Milk Chocolate Hazelnut and White Chocolate Vanilla.

For more information about MAGNUM Ice Cream and MAGNUM New York, visit www.magnumicecreamus.com.

About MAGNUM®

Launched in 1989, MAGNUM® was the first handheld ice cream bar targeted as a premium adult offering. Today, MAGNUM® is one of the world's leading ice cream brands and an authority on premium Belgian chocolate indulgence, selling one billion units annually worldwide.



MAGNUM® Ice Cream bars are available in 3-count multipacks at grocery stores nationwide for a suggested retail price of $4.49. MAGNUM® Mini bars are available in 6-count multipacks for a suggested retail price of $5.49.

Learn more about MAGNUM® at www.magnumicecream.com and follow #MagnumNYC on the following social pages:

About Unilever United States, Inc.

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products with sales in over 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day. In the United States, the portfolio includes brand icons such as Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, Caress, Country Crock, Degree, Dollar Shave Club, Dove, Good Humor, Hellmann's, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, Klondike, Knorr, Lever 2000, Lipton, Love Beauty and Planet, Magnum, Nexxus, Noxzema, Pond's, Popsicle, Promise, Pure Leaf, Q-tips, Schmidt's Naturals, Seventh Generation, Simple, Sir Kensington's, St. Ives, Suave, Sundial Brands, Talenti Gelato & Sorbetto, TAZO, TIGI, TONI&GUY, TRESemmé and Vaseline. All of the preceding brand names are trademarks or registered trademarks of the Unilever Group of Companies.

Unilever employs approximately 8,000 people in the United States – generating more than $9 billion in sales in 2017.

Unilever's Sustainable Living Plan underpins the company's strategy and commits to:



Helping more than a billion people take action to improve their health and well-being by 2020.

Halving the environmental impact of our products by 2030.

Enhancing the livelihoods of millions of people by 2020.

The USLP creates value by driving growth and trust, eliminating costs and reducing risks. Globally, the company's sustainable living brands are growing 50% faster than the rest of the business and delivered more than 60% of the company's growth in 2016.

For more information on Unilever U.S., its brands visit and the USLP visit: www.unileverusa.com

