Magnum® Ice Cream Celebrates a Decade of Indulgence in the U.S.

Rachel will be joined by brand partner, Rebecca Minkoff, and fellow chocolate lovers, Alli Webb and Kéla Walker, among others, who will take to Instagram to highlight the brand's 10-year anniversary by sharing how they celebrate life's moments with Magnum ice cream.

"We're excited to celebrate 10 momentous years of Magnum ice cream as a leading ice cream brand in the U.S. From launching the first and only double dipped ice cream bar in the U.S. to our fan-favorite Magnum Pop-Up Bars, celebration, self-expression, and indulgence are key tenets to every Magnum ice cream experience," says Russel Lilly, Vice President of U.S. Ice Cream at Unilever. "We look forward to celebrating our anniversary with a refreshed look, an indulgent new truffle-inspired ice cream bar line, as well as a fun moment for brand friends and fans to get involved and share their favorite moments enjoying ice cream."

New Products

Since bringing its signature cracking chocolate to the U.S. in 2011, Magnum ice cream has evolved its decadent offerings into 28 delicious flavors across bars, tubs, and even MINIs, all now available with a brand-new look.

Magnum Ice Cream Truffle Bars

Inspired by the rich, sweet decadence of chocolate truffles, Magnum ice cream has introduced its first Ice Cream Truffle Bars in three flavors: MINI Dark Chocolate Truffle, MINI Berry Truffle, and Double Chocolate Vanilla Truffle.

Magnum MINI Dark Chocolate Truffle Bar Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled through a dark chocolate ice cream, dipped in a dark chocolate shell. Made with 68% cacao. It's a chocolate lover's dream, now MINI and 140 calories.

Magnum MINI Berry Truffle Bar Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled through a fruity strawberry ice cream, dipped in a dark chocolate shell. Made with 68% cacao. It's a berry delight, now MINI and 140 calories.

Magnum Double Chocolate Vanilla Truffle Bar Dark chocolate ganache sauce, swirled throughout classic vanilla ice cream, dipped in a creamy milk chocolate shell. Made with 44% cacao.

All three Truffle Bar flavors are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99 – $4.99 in major retailers nationwide.

Magnum Ice Cream Double Red Velvet Tubs

Wrapped in a chocolate cracking shell, Magnum ice cream tubs are crafted for you to enjoy chocolate by the spoonful. This year, Magnum ice cream has introduced new Double Red Velvet – inspired by a fan-favorite dessert.

Magnum Double Red Velvet Chocolate ganache sauce, swirled throughout cream cheese ice cream, topped with red velvet cake crumbles and white chocolate pieces. Wrapped in a cracking white chocolate shell, made with 33% cacao.

Magnum Double Red Velvet Tubs are available for a suggested retail price of $3.99 – $5.49 in major retailers nationwide.

New Packaging

In honor of Magnum ice cream's 10 years in the U.S., the brand has introduced a new look. The new packaging includes mouthwatering photos of chocolatey bars and tubs, a sleek new logo, the product's cacao percentage, and "made with Belgian chocolate" directly on-pack. Rest assured, the ice cream has the same great taste!

Instagram Ad-Lib

Chocolate lovers can get in on the anniversary fun by filling out their own ad-lib on Instagram about how they celebrate life's moments with Magnum ice cream. Just tag @MagnumIceCream for the chance to be featured on the brand's Instagram channel.

Several fan-favorite Magnum ice cream offerings are also available on The Ice Cream Shop – a new on-demand way to order your favorite ice cream right to your front door. The Ice Cream Shop is available for delivery in over 1,500 locations in major metro U.S. cities through Postmates, Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Grubhub. In addition to The Ice Cream Shop virtual store, fans can order Magnum ice cream from popular retailers also available through their favorite delivery apps including, but not limited to, 7-Eleven, Casey's, Duane Reade, CVS, Wawa, Royal Farms, Walgreens, and more.

For more information about Magnum ice cream, visit magnumicecream.com/us and follow on social @MagnumIceCreamUS on Facebook and @MagnumIceCream on Twitter and Instagram. For product locator, please visit www.magnumicecream.com/us/en/where-to-buy.html.

