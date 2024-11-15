Magnum Nutraceuticals' REFRSH: The Ultimate On-the-Go Hydration Solution for Holiday Hangovers

From Electrolytes to Vitamins, the Proven Hydration Blend Is Convenient, Effective, and Delicious.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maintaining personal health standards can be challenging during the holidays. Along with the general busyness of the season, making smart food choices is difficult. The proof is in the pudding (and all of the other desserts common at each holiday party).

The average person gains roughly an extra pound between Thanksgiving and New Year's. Alcohol consumption also spikes every holiday season, and drinking can reduce endurance, constrict metabolism, and inhibit the absorption of nutrients.

REFRSH is an on-the-go supplement that makes it easy to provide a steady supply of essential nutrients. The hydration blend is packed with electrolytes and vitamins, including:

Vitamin B6: Supports heart health, brain health, and mood.

Vitamin B12: Keeps your blood and nerve cells healthy and aids in DNA creation.

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid): Helps with energy production as well as skin, hair, eye,

and liver health.

Magnesium: Also helps with energy production, along with protein synthesis and blood

glucose control.

Potassium: Regulates fluid balance and muscle and heart contractions.

Along with hydration, the formula supports heart health, muscle development and function, and endurance. It also contains a healthy and measured dose of sodium — which is a key part of proper hydration. This replenishes electrolytes and helps draw water into cells.

REFRSH comes in three delicious flavors, including double mango, kiwi lime, and watermelon.

The supplement is also gluten-free, dye-free, and vegan-friendly and comes in a resealable bag of individual portion packets, making it convenient and effective for a busy holiday schedule.

"Magnum Nutraceuticals, which celebrates its 20th birthday in January, is a legacy in the nutrition and supplement space," said company CEO Bill Russell. "I purchased the company with the goal of bringing all of its science and top-notch ingredients to a much broader audience — and that includes people looking to stay hydrated and healthy as they move from point A to point B this holiday season and even those trying to manage a holiday hangover. REFRSH is a proven source of hydration and nutrients. Our customers trust that it will have their backs as they work to maintain their health and fitness goals in the weeks ahead."

REFRSH is an easily accessible way to keep the body fueled and feeling good during the most wonderfully inconsistent time of the year.

About Magnum Nutraceuticals

Magnum Nutraceuticals was founded in 2005 and operates out of British Columbia and Ontario, Canada. The award-winning, top-tier supplement brand produces a wide range of supplements that target muscle-building, athletic performance, weight loss, and general health. These feature innovative formulas created by the world's best nutritionists, food scientists, and flavorists. Elevate your fitness. Embrace the transformation. Unleash your full potential. Learn more at magnumsupps.com.

