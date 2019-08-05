Magnus Financial Group Announces Louis Sorsaia has Joined as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC is pleased to announce that Louis Sorsaia has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer.

Louis joined the firm in May 2019 after a 20-year career in financial services dating back to 1999. He brings extensive oversight experience managing front-to-back infrastructure and operations. He has a dynamic business background and a proven track record.

"We are excited that Louis has decided to join Magnus," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, Magnus' Chief Executive Officer, adding, "his knowledge and experience will be tremendous assets as we continue our plans to scale the business."

"I am thrilled about joining the Magnus team during a very exciting time in this organization. I look forward to helping position Magnus for additional growth and expansion into the future," Sorsaia commented.

Louis spent the majority of his career working at Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. (DBSI), where he held various senior fixed income positions, most notably as Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer for Debt Americas, Global Chief Operating Officer for Global Liquidity Management, and Co-Chair and Chief Operating Officer of FIC Financial Resource Management. Louis began his Wall Street career at The Bank of New York State as an Investment Accountant.

Louis earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Saint Francis College. He has a passion for charities, and as a survivor of pediatric open-heart surgery, he enjoys the opportunity to help advance the treatment of pediatric heart disease. He is a board member of the Babies Heart Fund at Columbia University Medical Center, and enjoys attending his sons' sporting events, days at the shore and traveling with his family.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support. More information can be found at www.magnusfinancial.com.

