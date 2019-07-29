Magnus Financial Group Announces Michael Tanney has Joined as Director

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Michael Tanney has joined the firm as a Director.

Michael joined the firm in April 2019 and brings over a decade of financial services experience. He has experience providing comprehensive financial oversight and direct private equity investments in early-stage companies on behalf of entrepreneurs and wealthy individuals.

"We are excited that Michael has joined Magnus," stated Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus, adding "coming from a solo practice and Goldman, Sachs & Co. before that, Michael's experience and insights are welcome additions that will help bolster and positively impact our team."

"It's rare to have the opportunity to join forces with a rapidly growing company in the wealth management space and have open access to the deep intellectual capital of such a high caliber firm," commented Tanney, adding, "Our clients receive fiduciary-driven holistic advice with significantly more resources while remaining independent from proprietary products and short-term shareholder demands."

Prior to joining Magnus, Michael was the managing partner of Wanderlust Wealth. His previous investment experience before Wanderlust includes Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, where he advised Fortune 500 executives, government officials, athletes, entrepreneurs, and multi-generational wealth on assets greater than $10 billion.

Michael earned his Bachelor of Science in Management from Indiana University and is an emeritus member of the Indiana University Distinguished Alumni Council. He received his Master of Science in Education, summa cum laude, from Baruch College's Austin W. Marxe School of Public and Internal Affairs, where he currently sits on the Dean's Advisory Council and has previously guest lectured on financial literacy and entrepreneurship. Michael is an Eagle Scout award recipient and enjoys competing in triathlons, experiencing culture through travel and expanding his culinary palate.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. We provide customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support. More information can be found at www.magnusfinancial.com.

SOURCE Magnus Financial Group LLC

Related Links

http://www.magnusfinancial.com

