Magnus Financial Group Announces Paul Hoerrner, Jr., CFP® Joins as a Managing Director

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Paul Hoerrner, Jr., CFP® has joined the firm as a Managing Director.

Paul joined the firm in late 2018 and brings over 25 years of comprehensive expertise within the wealth management and financial services sector. He has extensive experience providing successful financial planning and wealth management advice for a diversified base of clients, including high net worth individuals.

"Paul encompasses Magnus' values through his leadership and deep industry knowledge," stated Michael Schwartz, CFP®, AEP®, Magnus' Chief Executive Officer, adding that "Paul's experience and dedication will help set Magnus apart in our industry. We are very pleased that Paul has joined the Magnus team."

"I am extremely excited to have joined Magnus, where we endeavor to ensure that each of our clients' financial goals are attainable and deliver top-notch technology and financial solutions for our clients," noted Paul Hoerrner, Jr., CFP®.

Prior to joining Magnus, Paul was a Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor affiliated with the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. While there, he achieved various professional honors and was recognized for his consistent top-level performance.

Paul earned his Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance while attending Hofstra University. While there, he was a student athlete playing golf and competing at a Division I Level. His commitment to higher learning has allowed him to not only differentiate himself from his peers but significantly advance his competency, knowledge and skill set. He holds the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professional certification, his Life/Health Insurance licensing and previously maintained securities Series 7, 26, 55, 63 and 66 registrations.

About Magnus Financial Group LLC:

Magnus is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. We provide customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides state of the art service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support. More information can be found at www.magnusfinancial.com.

