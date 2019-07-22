Magnus Financial Group Announces the Hiring of Michael Brown and Brian Flynn as Senior Managing Director and Managing Director

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Michael Brown and Brian Flynn joined the firm in December 2018 as Senior Managing Director and Managing Director, respectively.

Michael Brown brings over 38 years of financial services experience. He has extensive experience providing successful financial planning and wealth management advice for a diversified base of clients, including high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and their families.

"We are delighted that Michael and Brian have joined Magnus' expanding team of professionals and see the fit not only as timely but as an important next step in the evolution of our expansion plans," stated Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus.

"I was impressed with the robust in-house planning capabilities offered by Magnus. Michael Schwartz's vision and approach to client relationships matched ours. We are excited to join forces to build a world class wealth management firm," noted Michael Brown.

Prior to joining Magnus, Michael Brown was a Partner and Director of Dynasty Financial Partners, as well as having previously been a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch, and Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management where he was a Barron's ranked advisor. Michael was part of the Dynasty team that was named by Financial Times to it FT 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Michael currently serves as Class Chair and sits on the President's Committee on Athletics at Columbia University. In addition, he serves on the Board of Hope & Heroes Children's Cancer Fund at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Brian Flynn brings 13 years of experience in asset management and financial advisory services for clients including family offices, ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional clients. He has worked closely with clients on their diversified investment strategies, concentrated stock positions, private equity and other alternative investments.

Before joining Magnus, Brian was Vice President at Dynasty Financial Partners in addition to being a part of its internal investment advisory team. Prior to working at Dynasty Financial Partners, Brian held positions at Merrill Lynch and DHF Capital.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high quality service with a personalized client approach. The firm was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support. More information can be found at www.magnusfinancial.com.

