Magnus Financial Group Announces the Hiring of Ron Deutsch and Rhonda Pohl as Managing Director and Director of Client Relations

NEW YORK, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Ron Deutsch, CFA®, MBA and Rhonda Pohl joined the firm in December 2018. Ron joined as a Managing Director and a member of the wealth management advisory team while Rhonda joined as a Director of Client Relations.

Ron Deutsch brings over 30 years of Wall Street financial portfolio management experience which gives him a unique perspective in advising client portfolios. Ron holds the Charter Financial Analyst (CFA®) designation and was part of the Dynasty Wealth Management team named by the Financial Times to its FT 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers list in 2017.

"We are thrilled that Ron Deutsch and Rhonda Pohl have joined the team at Magnus," stated Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus, noting "their financial acumen and extensive experience will add great value to our growing firm."

"What attracted us to Magnus is its holistic approach to wealth management and the wide variety of services and resources that we will have access to in serving our client base," stated Ron Deutsch, adding "I feel that I can supplement the extraordinary intellectual capital within Magnus and help build it further into a leading wealth management firm."

Before joining Magnus, Ron held positions at Dynasty Financial, Lebenthal Asset Management and Sage Capital. Ron spent over 20 years in institutional fixed income positions working on the sell-side. He was a partner at Bear Stearns Companies Inc. for the majority of his career, where he specialized in investment grade, high yield and mortgage backed securities. Prior to Bear Stearns, Ron held senior positions at Kidder Peabody and Prudential Securities. He also worked at BNP Paribas S.A as a Managing Director.

Rhonda specializes in client relations and is responsible for providing client service and operations management. Before joining Magnus, Rhonda served as Vice President at Dynasty Financial Partners. Prior to Dynasty, she worked at Lebenthal Asset Management in the same capacity. She began her financial career at Bankers Trust Company, where she worked in the Government Relations division lobbying on behalf of the bank in Washington, D.C., Albany, NY and New York City.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. Magnus provides customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high quality service with a personalized client approach. The firm was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 18 staff professionals including six wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support. More information can be found at www.magnusfinancial.com.

