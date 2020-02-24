Magnus Financial Group Announces Travis R. Nelson, CFP® Has Joined the Firm as a Vice President

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnus Financial Group LLC ("Magnus") is pleased to announce that Travis R. Nelson, CFP® joined the firm as a Vice President in February 2020.

He previously was a Vice President and Financial Consultant at Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., providing financial planning and wealth management services to numerous clients including high net worth families and institutions.

"We are excited that Travis has joined Magnus," stated Michael Schwartz, CEO of Magnus, adding, "His financial planning and wealth management experience will no doubt be of value to the firm and our clients."

Prior to joining Magnus, Travis achieved several accolades for consistent top-level performance including being named to Schwab's Chairman's Club in 2018 and receiving its Key Contributor Award in 2016, 2017 and 2018. He currently maintains his New York Life and Health license and previously maintained Series 7, 66, 9, and 10 licenses. He also earned the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ designation in June 2018.

Travis grew up in Central New York and earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Marketing and Information Systems from Fairfield University. He competed at the Division 1 level as a four-year member of the men's lacrosse program, along with being a team captain for the 2007-08 season. Travis serves as a member of the Mentorship Program for current players on the team. With a passion for supporting those in need, he has also donated to the following public charities: ALS Association, Tuesday's Children, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, Cycle for Survival, Global Humanitarian USA, along with local schools and hospitals.

About Magnus Financial Group:

Magnus Financial Group LLC is an SEC-registered, independent investment advisory firm located in New York City. We provide customized wealth management and financial planning services for clients in all phases of their lives. As an independent RIA, Magnus provides high quality service with a personalized client approach. Magnus was founded in 2017 and consists of approximately 19 staff professionals including seven wealth advisors, investment operations, compliance and marketing, research and trading personnel, client service members and administrative support.

