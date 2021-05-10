Magnus Grönborg to start as CEO of OXE Marine AB (publ) on 1 July 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --As previously communicated, Magnus Grönborg has been appointed CEO of OXE Marine AB (publ). He will assume the position on 1 July 2021. Magnus Grönborg will succeed Myron Mahendra who will assume the position of EVP Business Development, Sales and Marketing.

OXE Marine AB (publ) (NASDAQ STO: OXE), (OTCQX: CMMCF) has, after several years of development, constructed the OXE Diesel, the world's first diesel outboard engine in the high-power segment. The Company's unique patented engine-to-propulsion power transmission solutions have led to high demand for the Company's engines worldwide.

