MagnusCards Accessibility App Widens Reach by Offering Five New Languages

MagnusCards app now available in five additional languages: French, Polish, Somali, Arabic, and Spanish

TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - MagnusCards by Magnusmode, the groundbreaking mobile app that makes environments and activities easier to navigate for autistic and neurodiverse people, is expanding to include five additional languages: French, Polish, Somali, Arabic and Spanish. These new offerings mark another step forward in Magnusmode's journey to create more inclusive home and community living for all.

Magnusmode was founded by Nadia Hamilton, who was inspired by her autistic brother to create a method of providing structured and visual support for everyday tasks.

"Community spaces, including banks, can be confusing, overwhelming, and difficult for neurodivergent individuals to navigate without assistance," said Hamilton. "As a society, we have the responsibility to welcome, engage and support people who move through the world differently. Magnusmode has a steadfast commitment to harnessing technology and a unique partnership model to create meaningful change. As we continue expanding our reach and influence, we're paving a path toward an accessible and inclusive world for all."

Huntington National Bank, a Magnusmode Inclusion Partner, sponsored the expansion of additional languages to the app. Inclusion Partners like Huntington, Whirlpool, CIBC, Metrolinx Trader Joe's, San Francisco International Airport, New York City Transit and others play a key role in Magnusmode's mission to create an accessible world by sponsoring the creation of branded Card Decks in the MagnusCards app. Each digital Card Deck combines educational methods, visual instruction, personal assistance, and realistic scenarios to support inclusive and independent living.

"At Huntington, putting people first and being welcoming to all is at the core of our purpose. We're proud to support Magnusmode in their efforts to reach more people of diverse backgrounds, and to offer our own MagnusCards to help users better understand how to perform standard banking services," said Donnell White, Huntington's Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. "We're excited to team up with Magnusmode to empower more people to achieve financial health with confidence and independence."

Magnusmode creates practical tools to improve everyday experiences and enable people with neurodiverse abilities to participate in the world in ways that are meaningful to them. Today MagnusCards proudly features more than 55 Inclusion Partners and tens of thousands of users across North America. For more information about Magnusmode, visit Magnusmode.com.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $189 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

