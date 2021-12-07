Magoosh Prep for the GRE® now has Licensed Official GRE® Questions

BERKELEY, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Magoosh ( https://magoosh.com ) is excited to announce the latest development for Magoosh Prep for the GRE® Test ( https://gre.magoosh.com ). In partnership with ETS, Magoosh has licensed official GRE® questions that are now available to students as part of its prep program. These licensed official questions will be accompanied by explanations and study advice from Magoosh's experts.

These licensed official GRE® questions are real GRE questions that have not been previously disclosed by ETS and are not currently available for purchase elsewhere.

Magoosh GRE Expert, Erika Tyler John, introduces Magoosh Prep for the GRE with official GRE questions Magoosh Prep for the GRE has 8 full sections of official GRE practice with performance analytics. Magoosh Prep for the GRE with official GRE questions is fully available on desktop or mobile.

In addition to over 100 official questions, Magoosh Prep for the GRE includes over 1600 additional practice questions, hundreds of video lessons, customizable study schedules, statistical performance feedback, and score prediction technology. Magoosh Prep is fully accessible online on any computer or mobile device.

"Magoosh Prep for the GRE is already widely known as one of the best ways to prepare for the GRE, and licensed official content makes it even more effective for students," says Magoosh's CEO, Bhavin Parikh. "This partnership will help further our mission of making the highest-quality test prep accessible to students everywhere, particularly those who are most in need."

Magoosh expert Erika Tyler-John, a 99th-percentile scorer who has helped coach hundreds of students to top scores, adds, "Official test content is a critical part of the prep process. It's the gold standard for test-accuracy, so it's extremely valuable for testing your knowledge and skills, gauging your progress, and determining where you still have room to improve."

In addition to expanding its prep for the GRE, Magoosh is also expanding its offerings to help students navigate the entire grad school admissions process.

Whereas traditional test prep can cost thousands of dollars, Magoosh's prep is less than $200, opening doors to millions of students who otherwise couldn't access these resources.

About Magoosh: Magoosh ( https://magoosh.com ) is a leading provider of online test preparation for the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, MCAT®, SAT®, ACT®, TOEFL®, and IELTS®. To date, over 6 million students have studied with Magoosh. Magoosh's mission is to create products that give students access to effective, accessible, and enjoyable prep for college and graduate school. Magoosh is a play on an Old Persian word "magush": one who is highly learned, wise, and generous.

About ETS: ETS advances quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide.

