Magruder Laser Vision Expands with New State-of-the-Art Location in Clermont, Florida

CLERMONT, Fla., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magruder Laser Vision , Central Florida's premier leader in LASIK and cataract surgery, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new state-of-the-art facility in Clermont, Florida. This new location reaffirms Magruder Laser Vision's dedication to providing advanced eye care with unparalleled precision and patient comfort.

The new Clermont Center, located at 2613 South Hwy 27, officially opened on September 9, 2024. This cutting-edge facility features the latest in laser vision correction technology, including LASIK and Modern Cataract Surgery . It also serves as the region's premium refractive practice offering EVO ICL (Implantable Collamer Lens) in an office-based surgery setting, enhancing patient convenience and comfort.

EVO ICL is an innovative procedure designed for individuals with moderate to severe myopia (nearsightedness) or astigmatism who may not be ideal candidates for LASIK. The procedure involves implanting a thin, flexible lens between the iris and the natural lens of the eye, providing superior clarity and precision without the need for corneal reshaping. This option offers significant advantages for those looking to reduce their dependence on glasses or contact lenses. EVO has gained recent popularity among celebrities and professional athletes like the Jonas Brothers, NFL Quarterback Will Levis, and Stanford Basketball Player Cameron Brink.

Founded in 1996 by Dr. G. Brock Magruder, Jr. , Magruder Laser Vision has been at the forefront of vision correction technology and patient care. The practice has achieved several significant milestones in Orlando, including:

First Light Adjustable Lens Implant

First Alcon Vivity Lens Implant

First Rayner RayOne EMV Lens Implant

First I.V.-Free Cataract Surgery

Most Experienced Laser Cataract Surgeon in Orlando

First EVO ICL Implant

First Visumax Laser

First ALLY Femtosecond Laser

First Same-Day Bilateral Cataract Surgery

Dr. G. Brock Magruder, Jr., Founder and CEO of Magruder Laser Vision , stated, "The opening of our new Clermont location marks a significant advancement in our ability to provide top-tier eye care. The addition of office-based surgery allows us to offer even greater convenience and comfort for our patients. We are proud to bring our extensive expertise and the latest technologies to the Clermont community."

For more information about Magruder Laser Vision, the new Clermont location, or to schedule a consultation, please visit www.magruderlaservision.com or call 407-843-5665.

About Magruder Laser Vision

Magruder Laser Vision, founded in 1996 by Dr. G. Brock Magruder, Jr., is Central Florida's leading LASIK and cataract surgery provider and a center of excellence for EVO ICL procedures. Known for its commitment to employing modern technology to ensure safer surgeries, superior outcomes, and more comfortable patient experiences, the practice continues to set the standard for advanced eye care.

www.magruderlaservision.com Justina Pratt - Chief Operating Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Magruder Laser Vision