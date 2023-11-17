MagSafe Power Bank with the Best Gripping Feel - iWALK PowerGrip Series Offers Exclusive Black Friday Discounts

News provided by

iWALK Global

17 Nov, 2023, 09:28 ET

New York, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly fast-paced world, staying connected and keeping our devices powered up has become more important than ever. Whether you're on the go, working remotely, or simply staying active, having a dependable source of power is essential for your mobile devices. However, no one wants to be tethered to an outlet all day, constantly checking their phone's battery percentage.

Continue Reading
iWALK PowerGrip Series
iWALK PowerGrip Series

Are you fed up with uncomfortable, bulky power banks? Look no further than the iWALK PowerGrip Series – MagSafe convenience with the best grip for your iPhone, including the latest 2023 iPhone 15 series. No more awkward designs; our power bank is crafted for comfort, ensuring a secure hold. Elevate your charging with style and functionality – iWALK PowerGrip, where comfort meets innovation.

iWALK PowerGrip Series - Power Grip Good!

As wireless charging has become a future trend, iWALK PowerGrip Series not only guarantees efficient charge rate, compact size and high quality, but also strives to provide users with a better experience in terms of touch and grip - make it feel as light and easy as air when you're using the power bank to charge.

iWALK PowerGrip Lineup

Product Name:

iWALK PowerGrip (Upgraded)

iWALK PowerGrip Slim

Main Feature:

Magsafe Battery Pack with Finger Ring,

Slimmer & Stronger Magnetism

Ultra Slim Magsafe Battery Pack, Slim like a

Feather

Capacity:

6000mAh

5000mAh

Dimensions:

4.1*2.6*0.6 inches

4*2.6*0.55 inches

Weight:

0.32lb

0.26lb

Output:

5W/7.5W/10W/15W

5W/7.5W/10W/15W

Compatibility:

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro,

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/13/12 Series

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone

15 Pro Max

iPhone 14/13/12 Series

Recharging Time:

2.8 hours

1.3 hours

Black Friday Exclusive Deals on iWALK PowerGrip Series!

In celebration of Black Friday, iWALK is excited to offer exclusive discounts on the PowerGrip Series MagSafe Power Bank. From November 13th to November 19th, enjoy a 25% discount, and from November 20th to November 27th, seize the opportunity with an even more incredible 30% off. Elevate your charging experience with the PowerGrip Series at unbeatable prices during this limited-time promotion. Don't miss out on the chance to secure the ultimate MagSafe-compatible power solution at a fantastic Black Friday discount!

About iWALK

Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.

With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.

Official Amazon store: https://www.amazon.com/iwalk

(Available in US/JP/UK/DE/CA/FR/IT/ES/AU)

Official Website: iwalkmall.com

SOURCE iWALK Global

Also from this source

iWALK - To Develop the Best iPhone 15 Portable Chargers

iWALK - To Develop the Best iPhone 15 Portable Chargers

As a leading brand in the electronic device accessories market, iWALK is gearing up to embrace the USB-C trend. iWALK is about to introduce a series...
iWALK MAG-X Series: The Best MagSafe Charging Solutions for New iPhone 15 Device

iWALK MAG-X Series: The Best MagSafe Charging Solutions for New iPhone 15 Device

iWALK recently announced and introduced their updated wireless MagSafe charging solutions including five different MagSafe power bank for iPhone 15...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.