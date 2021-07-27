Maguire Investment Delivers Open Letter to Shareholders of Yatra Online, Inc.

Reiterates its Belief that Yatra is Well Positioned to Benefit from the Post-COVID Travel Recovery

Outlines Opportunities to Drive Revenue and Margin Growth Overlooked by the Board and Management that Could Result in a $6 Share Price on $100 Million in Sales in 2022

Expresses Serious Concerns with the Company's Abysmal Corporate Governance and Executive Compensation Practices

Calls on Shareholders to Demand that the Board Immediately Announce the Date of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and Reconstitute Itself with Travel, eCommerce and Corporate Governance Experts Proposed by Shareholders