Magyar Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

The net income per share was $0.07 for the three months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $0.05 for the three months ended March 31, 2017. Net income per share was $0.12 for the six months ended March 31, 2018 compared to $0.11 for the six months ended March 31, 2017.

"The second quarter of our fiscal year produced another strong performance for Magyar Bank," stated John Fitzgerald, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 increased 32% compared to the same period last year as a result of an increase in loans and recent interest rate hikes. This, along with the Bank's ability to manage our funding costs in a rising rate environment, led to a 10 basis point increase in our net interest margin for the three month period ending March 31, 2018 compared to March 31, 2017."

Mr. Fitzgerald added, "We continue to see improvement in our levels of non-performing assets which declined 15% in the first six months of our fiscal year thanks to the sale of three properties during this time. With continued improvement in our core earnings and further reduction in our levels of non-performing assets, we expect earnings to continue to improve during the second half of our fiscal year."

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp is the parent company of Magyar Bank, a community bank headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bank has been serving families and businesses in Central New Jersey since 1922 with a complete line of financial products and services. Today, Magyar operates seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison (2). Please visit us online at www.magbank.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future events that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward- looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks previously disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, regulatory considerations, competition, technological developments, retention and recruitment of qualified personnel, and market acceptance of the Company's pricing, products and services, and with respect to the loans extended by the Bank and real estate owned, the following: risks related to the economic environment in the market areas in which the Bank operates, particularly with respect to the real estate market in New Jersey; the risk that the value of the real estate securing these loans may decline in value; the risk that significant expense may be incurred by the Company in connection with the resolution of these loans; and the risk that expected resolutions of other real estate owned may not occur or may be delayed. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magyar-bancorp-inc-announces-second-quarter-financial-results-300636547.html

SOURCE Magyar Bancorp

Related Links

http://www.magbank.com

