MagZipp Brings High-Efficiency AR-15 Magazine Loading System to SHOT Show 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MagZipp, a new entrant in the firearms accessories space, is set to debut its AR-15 magazine loading and storage system at SHOT Show 2026, Booth #41153. Following a successful pre-order launch, MagZipp has officially completed its first production run and is now available for pre-order at buymagzipp.com.

Designed to eliminate the time-consuming process of manually loading magazines one round at a time, MagZipp integrates a high-capacity speed-loading system into a rugged, purpose-built storage container. The system allows users to efficiently load multiple AR-15 magazines while also storing up to 14 magazines, approximately 300 rounds of ammunition, and additional mission-critical range gear—such as handgun magazines and tools—in a single, portable unit.

"MagZipp was built to solve a real problem shooters face every time they head to the range," said Jerry Williams, Founder of MagZipp. "Whether you're training, competing, or just spending time shooting, loading magazines shouldn't be the most time-consuming part of the experience. We wanted to create a system that was fast, durable, and practical for serious shooters".

MagZipp is compatible with standard AR-15 magazines and was engineered with reliability and simplicity in mind. The all-in-one design appeals to a wide range of users, including civilian firearm owners, competitive shooters, and training professionals who value efficiency and organization.

With manufacturing now complete, MagZipp is transitioning to full consumer availability ahead of its SHOT Show debut. Attendees of SHOT Show 2026 can view MagZipp in person at Booth #41153, where the team will be demonstrating the system and discussing retail and distribution opportunities.

MagZipp is currently available for pre-order online at buymagzipp.com.

About MagZipp

MagZipp is a firearms accessory company focused on improving efficiency, organization, and usability for AR-15 owners. Founded by Jerry Williams, MagZipp was created to streamline magazine loading and gear transport through a practical, purpose-driven design built for real-world use.

