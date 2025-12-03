MAHA™ Action Inc. Endorses Zach Lahn for Iowa Governor

DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAHA™ Action, Inc., a leading voice in the movement to Make America Healthy Again™, is proud to endorse Zach Lahn as the next Governor of the Great State of Iowa. Zach Lahn announced his Iowa First platform for governor on November 6, 2025.

Lahn has been a steadfast champion of personal health freedom, consistently standing against government and corporate intrusion into individual medical decisions. As a defender of liberty and family autonomy, he is committed to making Iowa a national leader in medical freedom.

"I believe Big Ag and Big Pharma have treated our farmers and families as numbers, not neighbors. We will break up monopolies, defend independent farms, and demand accountability from corporations that harm our people."— MAHA Action Endorsed Iowa Gubernatorial Candidate Zach Lahn

Iowa's farmers and ranchers will be a top priority under Lahn's leadership. He is committed to protecting the state's most vital economic sector from the encroachment of multinational agricultural corporations. This reflects a core MAHA value of prioritizing American communities over foreign interests.

As Governor, Lahn will exercise the power of his office to prevent foreign corporations and regimes from purchasing the Iowa farmland that is the birthright of hardworking Iowans. At the same time, he will slash crippling regulations that have prevented farmers and ranchers from achieving the American Dream for their families.

Zach Lahn has said, "I believe our farmers must never be held hostage by the same foreign communist government that is allowing fentanyl into our towns to profit from the ruin of our people. We will shut down those pipelines, defend our communities, and restore the ultimate penalty for traffickers who take the lives of Iowans."

Lahn is dedicated to nutritional reforms and championing access to whole food options in schools and communities. Lahn is committed to advancing policies for healthy kids and families.

