MAHA Alliance Super PAC Announces its Launch to Unite Kennedy Supporters to Re-elect Donald J. Trump in the Fight for America's Health and Future

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MAHA Alliance Super PAC is proud to announce its launch to unite Robert Kennedy Jr. supporters in voting for Donald J. Trump to Make America Healthy Again.

Rescue The Children, Rescue The Republic Led by the former Team Kennedy content team, MAHA Alliance is uniting undecided voters to join President Trump in making America healthy again.

The MAHA Alliance – which is the only Super PAC led by former senior leadership from the Kennedy campaign, including Del Bigtree, former Director of Communications for Team Kennedy, Brigid Rasmussen, former Chief of Staff for Team Kennedy, and the strategists and creatives behind one of the most successful Independent new media campaigns in history – is now leading the charge to inspire Kennedy's supporters to vote Trump in 2024.

The MAHA Alliance is targeting the critical 2 to 5% of undecided voters who will determine the outcome of what is shaping up to be one of the closest presidential elections in US history, through a mix of strategic ad campaigns and pivotal voter mobilization efforts in key battleground swing states and counties to secure a Trump victory.

"Despite dealing with hurdles imposed on independent candidates, our campaign was able to leverage a mix of top-performing ads, new media platforms, grassroots organizing, innovative tactics like AI-driven modeling and more to establish Robert Kennedy Jr. as the most successful Independent candidate since Ross Perot. With MAHA Alliance, we are taking our work to the next level, applying the same strategic creativity and digital prowess to inspire millions of Kennedy voters to re-elect President Trump and secure a healthier future for all Americans," said Del Bigtree, MAHA Alliance CEO.

The MAHA Alliance proudly sponsored the historic Rescue the Republic Rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, September 29th, where over 10,000 people gathered in person and more than 3 million tuned in online. Building on this incredible momentum, MAHA co-hosted a post-rally fundraiser featuring a powerful fireside chat with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Russell Brand, and Dr. Jordan Peterson.

Upcoming events include a high-profile reception at Mar-a-Lago, where special guests such as former President Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard will be in attendance and give remarks, as well as a Latino Town Hall featuring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Latino Wall Street, the leading financial multimedia platform for the Latino community. Funds raised from these events will drive MAHA's mission forward, ensuring that the team that knows how to turn every dollar into a vote will turn into a victory for President Trump.

On August 23, 2024, Kennedy suspended his presidential bid, placing the health and well-being of America's children above personal ambition stating "We have to love our children more than we hate each other." In endorsing President Trump, Kennedy called on his supporters to stand behind Trump's candidacy. President Trump has wholeheartedly embraced this alliance, uniting their shared vision of Making America Healthy Again by including Kennedy on his transition team.

"A vote for Trump is a vote to ensure that children's health, freedom, and the economic well-being of America's families are a national priority, which we know are the issues that matter the most to the millions of voters who support Kennedy. As the 2024 race reaches its final and most critical stage, MAHA Alliance is confident in our ability to deliver, and that we can be the most effective force in bringing undecided Kennedy voters to Trump's side to deliver him a win," said Brigid Rasmussen, MAHA Alliance COO.

What Makes The MAHA Alliance Unique

Team Kennedy's production team's ads and video content consistently led the pack throughout this election cycle, with the highest playthrough rates, post-view vote-lift, and ROAS of any 2024 presidential campaign.

Much like a startup relentlessly schooled in efficiency by the constraints of resource scarcity and anti-competitive cartels, the MAHA Alliance team knows how to turn every last dollar into high-consequence votes.

Now The MAHA Alliance brings its battle-hardened skills to the final chapter of this existential fight: Defeat Kamala Harris or witness the continued destruction of America's health and future.

For more information about the MAHA Alliance PAC and its mission, please visit mahaalliance.com or contact [email protected] .

