MAHA Center Launches National Chiropractic Hub to Champion Drug-Free, Prevention-First Care

Coalition unites the chiropractic profession behind bipartisan Medicare modernization legislation and a coordinated agenda

WASHINGTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAHA Center Inc. and MAHA Action Inc. are joining forces to announce the launch of the MAHA™ Chiropractic Hub, a coordinated national partnership uniting MAHA Center, MAHA Action, and the chiropractic profession, including national associations, state organizations, practitioners, educators, researchers, and patient advocates. The Chiropractic Hub will advance federal policy, expand patient access, and build broad public support for chiropractic care across America.

Inaugural MAHA Chiropractic Hub Meeting.

This initiative is focused on supporting children, military personnel, veterans, seniors, and all families seeking non-drug, non-surgical healthcare options.

Chiropractic is an essential, evidence-informed, prevention-based component of a sustainable American healthcare system, not an "alternative service."

"The Chiropractic profession is exactly the kind of drug-free, whole-person, prevention-first care that the Make America Healthy Again movement was built to champion. The Chiropractic Hub brings both practitioners and patients into the fight against chronic disease and gives Americans a real alternative to a system that too often treats symptoms rather than root causes."

— Tony Lyons, President of MAHA Center.

Following a convening of chiropractic leaders in Washington, D.C. this past March, the Chiropractic Hub's founding priorities were established. The discussion focused on the need for a coordinated national strategy to expand access to chiropractic care, strengthen federal recognition of the profession, advance Medicare modernization, and better integrate chiropractic into military, veteran, and broader public health systems.

The Chiropractic Hub operates across four pillars: education and media, research and access expansion, coalition building, and through MAHA Action's 501(c)(4) arm, federal advocacy.

The Chiropractic Hub will pursue the four coordinated workstreams below in 2026.

National PR and education campaign: An emphasis on building public, policy, and professional support for chiropractic as a credible, accessible and prevention-focused modality that aligns with MAHA priorities.



Medicare and federal recognition: A goal to advance the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act in the 119th Congress and advocate for the full implementation of Section 2706 of the Affordable Care Act, ensuring that Medicare and privately insured patients have greater access to chiropractic care.



Military integration: Engage with the Defense Health Agency and Army Medical Research to embed chiropractic care across military health systems and within active-duty personnel, reducing early exits from service and offering a non-surgical alternative for musculoskeletal injuries.



Department of Veterans Affairs: The Hub will engage the VA Secretary to issue a nationwide directive expanding chiropractic access for veterans and their dependents. The goal is to eliminate excessive wait times, minimize restrictions and open the Community Care Program network to more providers.

The evidence supporting chiropractic's role in the American healthcare system is substantial. At its foundation, chiropractic takes a whole-body view of health: the nervous system controls every aspect of the body, spinal adjustments address subluxations to support the body's natural ability to heal, and care focuses on root causes rather than treating symptoms alone.

In spine and pain outcomes, where the evidence base is deepest, for example, patients who see a chiropractor for back pain are significantly less likely to fill an opioid prescription and face dramatically lower treatment costs [1]. In workers' compensation cases, surgery rates stand at just 1.5 percent when care begins with a chiropractor, compared to 42.7 percent when it begins with a surgeon [2]. Despite this, federal investment in chiropractic care remains a fraction of comparable disciplines, and barriers to access persist across Medicare, the VA, military health systems, and private insurance.

To learn more and join the movement, visit mahacenter.org/chiropractic-hub.

For further discussion of this announcement, join the MAHA Media Hub on Wednesday, June 3rd at 4:00 PM ET. Register at mahaaction.org/media-hub.

The MAHA Chiropractic Hub is a national initiative of MAHA Center and MAHA Action that convenes national and state chiropractic organizations, practitioners, educators, researchers, and patient advocates to advance federal policy, expand patient access, and build broad public support for chiropractic care across America.

MAHA Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the health and well-being of Americans through education, critical examination, and innovation. MAHA Action is its affiliated 501(c)(4) advocacy organization.

[1] Whedon JM, Toler AWJ, Goehl JM, Kazal LA. "Association Between Utilization of Chiropractic Services for Treatment of Low-Back Pain and Use of Prescription Opioids." Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, 2018; Vol. 24, No. 6, pp. 552–556. DOI: 10.1089/acm.2017.0131.

https://www.logan.edu/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Chiropractic-services-and-opioid-utilization_Whedon.pdf

[2] Keeney BJ, Fulton-Kehoe D, Turner JA, Wickizer TM, Chan KC, Franklin GM. "Early Predictors of Lumbar Spine Surgery after Occupational Back Injury: Results from a Prospective Study of Workers in Washington State." Spine, May 15, 2013; Vol. 38, No. 11, pp. 953–964. DOI: 10.1097/BRS.0b013e3182814ed5. PMID: 23238486.

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23238486/

Contact: MAHA Center, [email protected]

SOURCE MAHA Center Inc.