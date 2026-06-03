MAHA PAC Celebrates Historic Victory as Zach Lahn Wins Iowa Republican Primary for Governor

Tony Lyons calls Lahn's win "a defining moment for the MAHA movement" as Iowa Republican voters reject Big Pharma money and out-of-state corporate influence in favor of a homegrown candidate committed to Making Iowa Healthy Again.

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAHA PAC today celebrated the victory of Zach Lahn, the MAHA-endorsed candidate, in Iowa's Republican primary for governor. Lahn, a businessman and former state legislator, defeated U.S. Congressman Randy Feenstra in one of the closest primaries in recent Iowa history. With 98% of the expected vote counted, Lahn led Feenstra 37.8% to 37%. Congressman Feenstra conceded Tuesday night.

"MAHA pac congratulates Zach Lahn, the likely future MAHA governor of Iowa. Thanks to the courage and leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, the MAHA movement is alive and strong". —Tony Lyons, co-president, MAHA pac

The win is one of the most consequential MAHA-movement victories of the 2026 election cycle to date. Lahn ran on a platform focused on rebuilding public trust in health institutions, eliminating chronic disease, protecting Iowa families from environmental toxins, restoring transparency to food and agriculture, and ending the influence of pharmaceutical companies and corporate lobbyists in state government.

"MAHA pac congratulates Zach Lahn, the likely future MAHA governor of Iowa. Thanks to the courage and leadership of President Trump and Secretary Kennedy, the MAHA movement is alive and strong" said Tony Lyons, co-president, MAHA PAC. "Zach Lahn made transitioning from toxic chemicals the cornerstone of his campaign, and won this election decisively with strong farmer support. Family farms are closing at a record pace based on our current agriculture system - and Iowa farmers face some of the highest cancer rates of any area in the world. For the health of our children and the continued financial viability of farmers, we must move to a more regenerative agriculture system."

Iowa's Republican primary rules require a candidate to receive at least 35% of the vote to avoid a state nominating convention. With five candidates on the ballot and a fractured field, the contest was widely expected to be thrown to a convention. Lahn cleared the threshold and won outright. Former state government official Adam Steen finished a distant third with approximately 15%.

MAHA PAC's final-stretch deployment in support of Lahn included four rounds of MMS text messages reaching approximately 350,000 Iowan GOP likely voters, Election Day ringless voicemails to more than 83,000 cell phones, 40,500 live get-out-the-vote phone calls, three rounds of robocalls to more than 36,000 landlines, and statewide video advertising drawing a sharp contrast between Lahn's MAHA agenda and Feenstra's record of taking contributions from Pfizer, the drug companies, the insurance lobby, and out-of-state political action committees.

Lahn's victory reflects mounting grassroots momentum behind the Make America Healthy Again movement led nationally by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and focused on rebuilding public trust in health institutions, eliminating chronic disease, protecting children from environmental toxins, and restoring transparency and accountability across food, agriculture, and healthcare. With Lahn's nomination, Iowa is positioned to send a MAHA-aligned governor to lead the state through the most consequential public-health and agricultural-policy decade in a generation.

Lahn will face Democratic Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand in the November general election. Sand, who was unopposed in his primary, is the only statewide elected Democrat in Iowa and has been campaigning since well before Tuesday. MAHA PAC pledged its continued support of Lahn through November.

"Tonight is the beginning, not the end," Lyons added. "Zach Lahn has earned the trust of Iowa Republicans, and now he will earn the trust of every Iowa family across the state. MAHA PAC will be with him every step of the way. Iowa's health is on the ballot in November, and we are ready."

About MAHA PAC: MAHA PAC is a hybrid political action committee dedicated to electing leaders at the federal and state level who are committed to the Make America Healthy Again agenda: rebuilding public trust in our health institutions, eliminating chronic disease, protecting children from environmental toxins, and restoring transparency and accountability across our food, agriculture, and healthcare systems.

Media Contact: [email protected]

Paid for by MAHA PAC. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee. www.mahapac.org

SOURCE MAHA PAC