WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Low Payment Kings powered by Mahalak Auto Group has announced a major commitment to sustainability by going solar at their Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM of Winter Haven, Posner Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM FIAT, and Lake Wales Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealerships. The company has partnered with ESA to invest in new rooftop and ground mount solar panel arrays that will be installed at these three dealerships.

Mahalak Auto Group Goes Solar, Partners with ESA to Invest in New Clean Energy Technology

In addition to reducing its carbon footprint and contributing to a cleaner environment, Mahalak Auto Group decided to go solar to save money on its climbing electric bills. As the new solar panels generate clean energy to power up the dealerships, the amount needed to be drawn from the grid is drastically reduced.

Mahalak Auto Group will also be installing more EV chargers at each dealership, in addition to the solar arrays. This move is aimed at supporting the growing number of electric vehicles on the road and providing a convenient charging option for their customers.

"We are thrilled to partner with ESA to take this major step towards sustainability," said J.P. Mahalak, CEO of Mahalak Auto Group. "We believe that investing in renewable energy is not only good for the environment, but it also makes good business sense. This investment opens up possibilities for our business, like ensuring our infrastructure can withstand the additional electric vehicle inventory and the accompanying charging stations on our lots. We are excited to see the positive impact that our new solar panels and EV chargers will have on our dealerships, our customers, and the community as a whole."

The Low Payment Kings at Lake Wales Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram location will be a 158 kW DC system comprised of 330 panels expected to generate 255 MWh of electricity per year.

The Low Payment Kings at Posner Park Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Fiat will be a 318 kW DC system comprised of 664 panels expected to generate 504 MWh of electricity per year.

The Low Payment Kings at Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM of Winter Haven location will have two arrays. The rooftop array will be a 119 kWdc system comprised of 248 panels and expected to generate 183 MWh of electricity per year. The ground mount array will be a 204 kWdc system comprised of 426 panels expected to generate 282 MWh of electricity per year.

The installation of the new solar panels and EV chargers is expected to be completed in the coming months. Mahalak Auto Group hopes that this move will inspire other businesses to take similar steps towards sustainability and contribute to a cleaner, more sustainable future for all.

About ESA

ESA is a leading provider of clean energy solutions, with over 20 years of experience in the solar industry. The company develops, designs, and engineers a range of solar panel systems for commercial customers, as well as community solar and utility scale solar farms. ESA is committed to exceptional quality and safety, utilizing cutting-edge technology to help customers meet decarbonization goals and make the most of the clean energy harnessed from the sun.

About the Mahalak Auto Group (MAG): Ralph Mahalak Sr. opened his auto dealership in Monroe, Michigan in 1966. He was dedicated to providing reliable products and services to his community. In 1991, he handed over his business skills and motivation to his four sons, Ralph Jr, Mike, JP, and Alex. Now, the four brothers run seven different family owned and operated dealerships committed to their communities. Four of which are in Florida - Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram of Winter Haven, Alfa Romeo Fiat of Winter Haven, Posner Park Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat in Davenport. In 2013, MAG purchased the Sorenson Schade Chrysler dealership in Lake Wales and re-named it Lake Wales Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM. In Monroe MI, the Monroe Superstore sells Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, and RAM. The Buckeye Superstore in Shelby OH sells Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, RAM, and Fiat. LPK Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Defiance OH is the newest dealership acquisition. All the dealerships are branded as the Low Payment Kings powered by the Mahalak Auto Group.

