MahaloHub Launches Clarity: Enterprise-Grade Video-First Resonance Insights for Marketing and Communications Leaders

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MahaloHub today introduced Clarity, an AI-powered video-first Resonance Insights engine that enables PR, communications, and marketing teams to identify which content and messaging will land with audiences, before campaigns go to market.

Clarity analyzes authentic video feedback to accelerate campaign development, validate concepts, and uncover insights that improve engagement. Unlike transcript-only tools, Clarity detects voice, tone, emotion, pacing, and facial cues, and provides a summary report, key takeaways, themes, standout quotes, and sentiment.

"Brands and agencies don't just capture and distribute stories on MahaloHub – they gain Clarity into what's going to resonate with their audiences," said Patrick Rooney, CEO of MahaloHub. "By bringing video-native signals instantly into one set of highlights, teams can move faster and de-risk campaigns with insights they can act on immediately."

Key Benefits

Accelerate campaigns — validate creative and messaging, pre-launch

— validate creative and messaging, pre-launch Boost performance — pinpoint high-resonance language

— pinpoint high-resonance language Lower research costs — replace ad hoc research with multi-stakeholder, video-first feedback

— replace ad hoc research with multi-stakeholder, video-first feedback Strengthen brand trust — amplify authentic employee and customer voices across communications

Use Cases

Message Testing at Scale — quickly and efficiently develop and test messaging, refine positioning, taglines, and creative concepts

— quickly and efficiently develop and test messaging, refine positioning, taglines, and creative concepts Campaign Validation — pressure-test narratives pre-launch and double-down on winners, with optional A/B concept testing

— pressure-test narratives pre-launch and double-down on winners, with optional A/B concept testing Employee Voice & Culture — shape EVP and employer messaging, and strengthen internal communications with employee insights

— shape EVP and employer messaging, and strengthen internal communications with employee insights Crisis & Reputation Management — rapidly assess message resonance during sensitive periods

— rapidly assess message resonance during sensitive periods Agency Differentiation — package video-first resonance insights as a premium service

Unified Platform Advantage

Clarity builds on MahaloHub's end-to-end storytelling and intelligence platform, enabling teams to:

Capture authentic stories from employees, customers, and stakeholders

Analyze content with video-first resonance insights

Edit and brand video content with built-in AI-powered tools

Distribute across channels with one-click sharing

MahaloHub unifies capture, creation, insights, and distribution into one subscription, reducing cost, accelerating time-to-insight, and increasing the likelihood that campaigns will connect with audiences.

Clarity is currently available to all MahaloHub subscribers.

MahaloHub is an end-to-end video storytelling and insights platform that makes it radically easier, faster, and more cost-efficient to capture, analyze, and share authentic customer and employee stories at scale. With built-in capture and editing tools, one-click distribution, and AI-powered resonance insights, MahaloHub is trusted by marketing, communications, and employer branding teams globally to create content that leads to measurable business results. To learn more about MahaloHub, visit www.mahalohub.com .

