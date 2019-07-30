Mahandru Associates, a Dubai Based Consulting Firm Expanded its Operations to the USA

ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahandru Associates is excited to announce the launch of its new office in Virginia – USA.

With having its base in Middle East, Pakistan and Europe since a decade now, USA expansion is the part of the company's mission of being a global organization.

Mahandru Associates US office will cater the business migration services including business acquisition and immigration assistance such as investor visa and green card services for the aspirants from all over the world.

As ancillary services, the office will be fully equipped with veteran business consultants to furnish an ongoing business support and consulting services such as market research and feasibility studies, competitor analysis, growth strategies to assist the investors in whole business cycle by drafting and achieving their business plans.

Expressing Mahandru Associates commitment, Founder & Managing Director Mr. Raheel Sheikh said, "We are delighted to announce this expansion that will help enhance the services and solutions we offer to our clients and to satisfy the corporate expectations of connoisseurs in the most innovative way."

Taking about the economic contribution of the new office, Mr. Sheikh, enlightened his vision of attracting $30M as foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country in 3 – 5 years down the line. Also, the office will be capable of creating job opportunities in USA as the company plans to hire 12-15 US national employees.

Mr. Sheikh has further expressed the company's commitment in making the strategic partnerships with local business brokers and licensed immigration attorneys in quest to deliver the best services for its clients as a one stop shop for business migration requirements.

Mahandru Associates is also able to connect US corporate clients to the resources necessary for business expansions and alliances in UAE and to realize the indulgent objectives of its stakeholders.

Thanks to the resilience of its forward-looking vision and a robust adaptation to an ever-changing economic environment, Mahandru Associates has maintained stable growth and is in a condition of strength with which to enter a new era of expansion. Clarity and transparency remain our main objectives. We continuously strive for excellence, authenticity and reliability to ensure the trust and loyalty of our respected clients. Company growth, longevity and market leadership remain our constant ambitions. Mr. Sheikh added.

About Mahandru Associates

Mahandru Associates relentlessly engaged in providing a constant and consistent business consulting and brokerage services to investors and entrepreneurs globally.

Contact:

Mahandru Associates LLC

2000 Duke Street – 345,

Alexandria 22314, Virginia, USA

Call: +1-571-320-7182

Email: 218992@email4pr.com

Website: www.mahandruassociates.com | https://usimmigrationandvisa.com/

