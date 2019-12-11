Maharishi University of Management Becomes Maharishi International University

FAIRFIELD, Iowa, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today it was announced that Maharishi University of Management has been renamed Maharishi International University. The announcement was made by Dr. John Hagelin, president of the university.

The name change is actually a return to the university's original name: the school was founded in 1971 with the name Maharishi International University. Twenty-five years later, the name was changed to Maharishi University of Management, to reflect that the university offered BA, MBA and Ph.D. programs, and was dedicated to being a preeminent place of learning for the enlightened leaders of tomorrow.

Now, on the cusp of the university's fiftieth anniversary, the board of trustees determined that the original name is most apt, as the university truly embodies the word "international":

The current student body represents 88 different countries around the world.

Approximately 75% of students at the university are from countries other than the US.

The university's footprint is increasingly global, with its affiliated Maharishi Invincibility Institute in South Africa and a growing number of alliances and partnerships with institutions of higher learning around the world.

and a growing number of alliances and partnerships with institutions of higher learning around the world. The university's successful and growing online learning programs have provided access to its unique Consciousness-Based Education to a greatly expanded global population.

Dr. Hagelin said, "I believe this name best reflects who we are, who we're for, and what we do, and it aptly conveys the global reach of our achievements and ambitions. We are committed to bringing Consciousness-Based Education to seekers of knowledge and enlightenment across the world."

Maharishi International University is the world pioneer of Consciousness-Based Education, which expands the traditional scope of education to nurture the whole person — mind, body, behavior, and consciousness. This holistic approach integrates the growth of consciousness with academic and career knowledge through practice of the Transcendental Meditation® technique, which optimizes brain functioning, enhances creativity and learning ability, and reduces stress and anxiety.

Maharishi University of Management is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlccommission.org). The Higher Learning Commission is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council on Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA).

