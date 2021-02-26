Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace Launches Website

LUMBINI, Nepal, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wencheng Gongzhu International Foundation and Rangrig Yeshe, Inc. are pleased to announce that the Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace website at www.peacesanctuary.org will be launched this coming Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:45 am Time in Nepal (NPT).

Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace, Lumbini, Nepal Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace • The Pure Vision of H.E. Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche

What is the Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace?

In 2013, the Nepalese government entrusted His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche and his charitable organizations in the United States and Asia with the task of developing a "temple of peace" in Lumbini, Nepal, the birthplace of the Buddha.



His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche: "The Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace is currently under construction on the site adjacent to the Sacred Garden in Lumbini, the birthplace of Prince Siddhartha. It will serve as a radiant beacon, helping to inspire and guide individuals, communities, and nations towards peaceful co-existence and reconciliation. It would be my honor to have you join as a participant and stakeholder in this historic project for peace in Nepal. Together, let's make peace our priority."

How Can You Participate?

As His Eminence travels around the world sharing his vision for the Mahasiddha Sanctuary, many are inspired and ask Rinpoche how they can contribute. Rinpoche responds by saying:

"I would like you to think of this as your project, not as Rinpoche's project. This is everyone's project! If you see something worthy here, if you feel inspired and would like to contribute to a more peaceful and compassionate world, feel free to use your creativity and see what you can do to support this project and inspire others."

To participate in Muthi Dhan by donating one rupee via eSewa, the following business leaders will graciously be joining us in Lumbini, Nepal on February 27th, 2021:





Mr. Pasidha Bahadur Panday, Chairman, Shangri-La Hotel & Resort, Lost Horizon Resort & Spa.

Mr. Naresh Pradhan , Senior Manager, Infrastructure Division, Asian Development Bank.

, Senior Manager, Infrastructure Division, Asian Development Bank. Mr. Dhurba Kumar Shrestha , Vice Chairman, Panchakanya Group.

, Vice Chairman, Panchakanya Group. Mr. Shanker Ghimire, Executive Director, Universal Formulations Pvt. Ltd., Asian Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Chiliya - 2; Omsatiya -1, Rupandhehi.

We would like to request your presence to witness and report on this historic event, which will both create benefit locally and raise awareness for peace around the globe. Join our website launch at www.peacesanctuary.org and in social media by following hashtags #peacesanctuary and #universalpeace. The live event will be followed by media interviews, tea and snacks.

Former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-Moon has enthusiastically spoken about the Mahasiddha Sanctuary: "I am awestruck by the beauty and profound significance of this site, the birthplace of the Lord Buddha. Being here, I am reminded of his amazing life journey from sheltered prince to founder of one of the world's great religions. And I am moved by his example of voluntarily leaving behind comfortable circumstances to confront the painful realities of life and to help others overcome them. Above all, as Secretary-General of the United Nations, I am all the more inspired to work for peace throughout the world."

About the Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace

The Mahasiddha Sanctuary project is supported by Rangrig Yeshe, Inc., a non-profit, tax-exempt spiritual organization founded in the United States in 1989, and its sister nonprofit organizations, Wencheng Gongzhu International Foundation, established in HK in 2009, and Bhrikuti Himalayan Foundation, established in Nepal in 2010. An international board of trustees will oversee fundraising, construction, and management of the Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace. Deloitte, Hong Kong, is the auditing, consulting, and financial advisory firm.

About His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche

His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche is a renowned Buddhist meditation master, teacher and author. For over 30 years His Eminence has conducted countless retreats, seminars, and empowerments throughout North America, Europe and Asia, disseminating the Buddha's teachings of wisdom and compassion.

His Eminence is the supreme abbot of Shyalpa Monastery and Nunnery in Kathmandu, Nepal, founder and director of Wencheng Gongzhu International Foundation in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Malaysia, and Rangrig Yeshe Organization in the United States.



As the founder of the Mahasiddha Sanctuary for Universal Peace, His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche would like to invite all of humanity to participate and support this most sacred project. In this way, everyone will have the opportunity to share in the meritorious karma.

Media Contact:

Daniel Bernatowicz

Rangrig Yeshe, Inc.

[email protected]

1-917-301-7782



Related Links

https://www.peacesanctuary.org

https://www.wenchenggongzhu.org

https://www.buddhafield.us

SOURCE Rangrig Yeshe, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.peacesanctuary.org/

