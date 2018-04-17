Mahekal Beach Resort Appoints Maria Elena Armenta as Director of Sales & Marketing

With more than 21 years of industry experience, Armenta brings a variety of valuable skills to Mahekal Beach Resort. Most recently, she served as Group Account Director at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa in Tucson, Ariz., where she was responsible for all group business from the Southeastern United States, in addition to all leisure accounts. Previously, the Mexico native held executive-level roles with multiple hospitality brands, from Preferred Hotel Group, serving as Regional Director of Florida & the Caribbean Islands, to Morgans Hotel Group, where she oversaw The Delano and The Shore Club as the Regional Director of Sales. She also spent several years in Cancun as the Director of Sales & Marketing at Nizuc Resort & Spa – known as one of the best resorts in the area – and as the Director of Leisure Sales at the five-star, Fiesta American Grand Coral Beach Resort & Spa. As a result, she understands the complexity of the Mexican business market and can effectively navigate the competitive landscape.

"Ms. Armenta is an exceptional addition to the Mahekal team," said Lamont Meek, Chief Operating Officer of Circa Capital (co-owner and manager of Mahekal Beach Resort). "Her distinguished background, results-oriented outlook and overall passion for the job allowed Maria Elena to seamlessly ascertain our goals and objectives, and in turn develop prodigious plans that will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success."

Nestled between the dense Riviera Maya jungle and Playa del Carmen's longest stretch of beach, Mahekal Beach Resort is unlike other local high-rise, corridor hotels – elevators are not found at the resort, and the buildings are not much taller than the palm trees surrounding them. Hand-laid, hidden stone pathways lead to 196 private, palapa-style bungalows, all steps from the sweeping, sandy beach, complete with open-air terraces, crochet hammocks, personal plunge pools or outdoor moon showers. It embodies a Swiss Family Robinson feel with high-end finishes and touches of Mayan culture. Greeted with crisp Caribbean scents, lush vegetation and colorful bougainvillea, Mahekal Beach Resort offers a magical, memorable escape with on-property amenities including four sparkling swimming pools, a seaside hot tub, a Mayan-inspired Revive Spa and fitness center, Vida Aquatica Dive Center and five restaurants and bars, as well as thrilling adventures nearby.

For more information on Mahekal Beach Resort, visit www.mahekalbeachresort.com or call toll-free 1(877) 235 4452. To engage with the resort socially, visit Facebook.com/MahekalBeachResort or find us on Twitter at @MahekalPlaya or on Instagram at @Mahekal_Beach_Resort.

