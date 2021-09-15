Mahekal Beach Resort Earns Coveted Travel + Leisure 2021 World's Best Awards

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa del Carmen's Mahekal Beach Resort continues to add to its impressive industry distinctions after begin recognized as the No. 5 Resort in Mexico and one of the "Top 100 Hotels in the World" (no. 76) as voted by Travel + Leisure readers globally for the magazine's annual World's Best Awards.

"We couldn't be more proud of earning such a coveted accolade; it is an honor to continue being recognized by our loyal guests for the uniqueness of the resort and the genuine, one-of-a-kind, guest-oriented service associates this beloved property has become known for," said Lamont Meek, Co-Owner and General Manager of Mahekal Beach Resort. "Although it has been a challenging year for the travel and hospitality industry, we want to celebrate this achievement and our team's commitment to consistently delivering authentic yet magical moments."

Known as one of the most sought-after awards in the travel industry, Travel + Leisure's prestigious survey allows readers across the world to define excellence in hospitality and tourism, ranking properties on various characteristics including accommodations, location, service, food and value. The list of World's Best Awards winners is available digitally at www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best and will also appear within the October 2021 issue of Travel + Leisure magazine.

This recognition accompanies additional accolades the authentic beachfront resort has received over the years, including placement within Conde Nast Traveler's "Top 20 resorts in eastern Mexico," Successful Meetings Pinnacle Awards, Luxury Travel Guide Awards, inclusion within Robb Report Mexico's "Best of the Best," and many more.

Nestled between the dense Riviera Maya jungle and Playa del Carmen's longest stretch of beach, lies Mahekal Beach Resort, located on the largest and most ecological piece of land, totaling roughly 18 acres. This "Tulum style" resort is the only property of its kind in Rivera Maya - unlike other high-rise, corridor hotels, elevators are not found at Mahekal, and the buildings are not much taller than the palm trees surrounding them. Hand-laid, hidden stone pathways lead to 196 private, palapa-style bungalows, all steps from the sweeping, sandy beach, complete with open-air terraces, crochet hammocks, personal plunge pools or outdoor moon showers. This authentic, raw-luxe retreat embodies a Swiss Family Robinson feel with high-end finishes and touches of Mayan culture. Greeted with crisp Caribbean scents, lush vegetation and colorful bougainvillea, Mahekal offers a memorable, magical escape with on-property amenities including four sparkling swimming pools, a seaside hot tub, a Mayan-inspired Revive Spa and fitness center, Dive Center, as well as five restaurants and bars. The ultimate coastal experience is complete with a carefree, bohemian atmosphere, the look and feel of Mexico's traditional past with thrilling adventures nearby.

For more information on Mahekal Beach Resort, visit www.mahekalbeachresort.com or call toll-free 1(877) 235 4452. To engage with the resort socially, visit Facebook.com/mahekalbeachresort or find us on Twitter at @MahekalPlaya or on Instagram at @mahekal_beach_resort.

For More Media Information:

Anna Peterson

The Zimmerman Agency

850.668.2222/ [email protected]

SOURCE Mahekal Beach Resort

Related Links

https://www.mahekalbeachresort.com

