Mahendra Vora Named Global Indian of the Year 2020-2021

CINCINNATI, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vora Ventures, a leading private equity firm with investments in the global technology sector announced today that its Founder and Executive Chairman Mahendra Vora was named the 2020-2021 AsiaOne Global Indian of the Year in the Technology Leadership category. The Global Indian of the Year is a prestigious annual nomination and selection of the most prominent persons of Indian origin from all over the world.

Vora Ventures is a Cincinnati-based, privately held equity group that specializes in building innovative IT companies worldwide. Founded by serial tech entrepreneur Mahendra Vora, the group portfolio consists of companies in the software, services, and infrastructure solutions space, employing more than 2,500 people worldwide. Mahendra Vora is the first Indian-American in Ohio to Receive the Prestigious Global Award in Recognition for Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Community Work.

Honorees are selected entirely from individuals who have made an indelible mark for other leaders to follow and generations to admire. Mahendra Vora is the first Indian American in Ohio to receive such an honor.

Nominations for this highly-coveted award include people who have made the most impact and contributions within their specific category. The final list of ten leaders is assimilated through primary, market driven research by the AsiaOne editorial team and a prominent selection jury, with the review and selection process audited by PriceWaterhouse Coopers.

Winners of the AsiaOne Global Indian of the Year are typically newsmakers or extremely admirable leaders based on their highly innovative ideas, excellent business, political, or administrative acumen, or who make extraordinary contributions to humanity. They are leaders who have made the most impact in a year, and consequently have made their communities, society, or world a better place. This is the sixth edition of the Global Indian Award and past winners include Satya Nadella, Indra Nooyi and Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen.

"I am honored and humbled by this prestigious award, and for having been selected among so many extraordinary global leaders," said Mahendra Vora. "This recognition is a testament to the exceptional group of Vora company leaders worldwide and their unwavering dedication to excellence, diversity, and community. I will continue to work hard to further our contributions to the industry and humanity at large."

Mahendra was honored at the Annual Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum that took place virtually on Friday, August 27, 2021, at 9am EST. The event was broadcast live on Zee TV, CNBC, and ET Now, as well promoted throughout the month on their media social channels.

About Vora Ventures

The Vora Group of companies includes Ascendum Solutions, AssureCare, HingeGlobal, CenterGrid, KoncertIT, ShakeDeal, BlueSpring, and Zakta. The Vora Group also holds multiple tech parks , including the Vora Innovation Center (Blue Ash, OH), Vora Tech Park (Hamilton, OH), Vora Solution Center (Springdale, OH), and Vora Tech Towers (Bangalore, India).

Vora Ventures operates as a Venture Studio and provides resources, advice, and state-of-the-art infrastructure for its portfolio companies. For more information, visit www.VoraVentures.com.

About AsiaOne

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only business and news magazine with a pan-Asia presence, focusing on research-based listings and features. The core strength of AsiaOne is to bring thought-provoking content and stories, recognizing not only the established Brands and Leaders but also to bring forward Influential and emerging stories on companies and their business owners. AsiaOne is an initiative of the leading international media house URS Media Consulting P.L., servicing Asia and the Middle East, including India, Dubai, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore. For more information visit: www.asiaone.co.in.

Contact: Paulie Anthony, Head of Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 614.397.7490

SOURCE Vora Ventures