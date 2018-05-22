Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc.

Powell said, "Mahesh brings a wealth of risk management experience to his new role, having spent his career in CRO functions across our industry. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our risk management capabilities and meet our regulators' expectations as well as our own standards of excellence." He added, "These leadership appointments come at an important turning point for Santander in a year where we have made several significant strides on the regulatory front. Our commitment to well-developed risk management and governance processes remains among our highest priorities as we continue to build on an already strong year for Santander US."

Prior to joining Santander, Aditya served as the Chief Risk Officer and a Member of the Operating Committee for Visa Inc. He started his career with Citibank in Risk Management and Operations in India and later helped start Citibank's Credit Card and Retail Banking business in Egypt. He subsequently served as Chief Risk Officer of both Citibank Iberia and Citibank North America. Aditya left Citibank after 17 years and joined JPMorgan Chase as Chief Risk Officer of Retail Banking and later served as CRO Mortgage Banking. He previously worked at Capital One as Head of Risk for Mortgage and Business Banking.

Aditya holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from Bangalore University and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies, Delhi University. He has served as a member of the board of Early Warning Systems (EWS).

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (SHUSA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Madrid-based Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) (Santander), one of the most respected banking groups in the world with more than 125 million customers in the U.S., Europe and Latin America. As the intermediate holding company for Santander's U.S. businesses, SHUSA includes six financial companies with approximately 17,000 employees, 5.2 million customers and assets of over $128.2 billion. These include Santander Bank, N.A., one of the country's largest retail and commercial banks by deposits; Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC), an auto finance and consumer lending company; Banco Santander International of Miami; Banco Santander Puerto Rico; Santander Securities LLC of Boston; and Santander Investment Securities Inc. of New York.

