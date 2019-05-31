Mahesh Baxi joins My Ally as Senior Vice-President of Customer Success & Machine Learning Operations

An industry leader in customer success and implementations, Baxi has over 24 years of experience in global enterprise software. As an early employee at Apttus, he helped them scale their solutions portfolio to a $2BN business prior to their successful exit. He also served as Global Vice President for Customer Success, and VP of Professional Services during his tenure at Apttus.

In his new role at My Ally, Mr. Baxi will be responsible for all elements of the customer lifecycle and product innovation, particularly in the Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence capabilities of My Ally.

"My Ally stands at the crossroads of talent, artificial intelligence, and machine learning," says Baxi, "I am excited to be part of this journey to transform the recruiting function; especially, the unique way we harness the power of natural language processing, and most importantly, ML Ops for real-time machine learning."

Earlier in his career, Baxi served as the founder & CEO of the proactive sourcing platform TalentOjo and a Managing Director at ThoughtWorks.

"There have been few moments in my career where I have seen the tremendous market opportunity ahead of a startup," continues Baxi, "My Ally is poised to be a central platform for the future of human resources technology. I'm honored to be a part of this team."

A longtime resident of the Bay Area, Mahesh is a public speaker on Customer Success and Team Building, as well as the author of "New Age Leadership: An Open-Minded Approach for the New Generation". He holds a B.S. in Computer Engineering from Dharmsinh Desai Institute of Technology.

