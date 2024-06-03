Mahesh Chand, Founder and CEO of CSharp Inc., Inducted into Forbes Business Council

PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mahesh Chand, Founder and CEO of CSharp Inc., has been inducted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only community which is recognized as the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Mahesh was selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience in emerging technologies such as Cloud, AI, Blockchain, and Web3. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, personal and professional achievements, and honors.

As a member of the Council, Mahesh has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence including connecting and collaborating with other respected business leaders. Mahesh will also have the opportunity to share his insights through original articles and contribute to expert panels alongside other thought-leaders on Forbes.com.

"I am thrilled to join the Forbes Technical Council and to have the opportunity to collaborate with such an esteemed group of leaders and experts. I look forward to sharing my experience and thoughts regarding emerging technologies and contributing to the dynamic conversations that drive innovation forward," commented Mahesh on his appointment.

About CSharp Inc.

CSharp Inc., a global talent marketplace for IT professionals, provides technology services on digital transformation, strategy, consulting, and recruiting. CSharp, Inc. helps businesses make strategic decisions, implement technological transformations, and leverage IT advancements. With access to over 3 million software developers, CSharp Inc. provides onsite, remote, and full-time personnel for hiring companies.

CSharp Inc. is the holding company and owner of several online communities and properties including Mindcracker, CSharpCorner, CSharpTV, Web3Universe, BCrypt, and HackIndia.

Mindcracker is the authority in custom software development and innovation for businesses.

CSharpCorner's 29.4 million annual visitors and 3 million registered members stands as the premier online community dedicated to software developers' education and growth. Users learn and share cutting-edge technology via forums, articles, code-sharing, eBooks, conferences and more. CSharpCorner is where developers come to learn, earn, and grow.

CSharpTV provides educational content for developers through 30+ TV series and specials.

BCrypt is one of India's largest Web3 and blockchain virtual and in-person conferences.

largest Web3 and blockchain virtual and in-person conferences. Web3Universe is an online portal that covers the latest happenings in Web3, Blockchain, Crypto , and AI.

, and AI. HackIndia 2024 is India's largest Web3 hackathon running May through October featuring 9000 participants from 59 universities with a prize pool of $150,000 .

SOURCE CSharp Inc